[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Shares How Much Malicious Comments Hurt Her Feelings

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Yoo In Na opened up about her experience with malicious comments online.On the most recent episode of Channel A's television show "Detectives: The Trade Secret," a story about a couple dealing with malicious online comments was featured.During this episode, the hosts Yoo In Na, webtoonist Kim Poong, singer Defconn and announcer Kim Jin shared their own experiences with online hate.Kim Poong said, "When I cook, people tell me to stop cooking and draw webtoons. But when I draw webtoons, they tell me to stop drawing and just cook. It's like, 'What do they want me to do?!'"Defconn also shared his experience, saying, "I've seen comments telling me to just pxxs off, basically. They were like, 'Get your stupid face off my screen!'"Yoo In Na then reflected on her early debut days when she used to frequently read online comments, including the malicious ones.She noted, "I never read malicious comments now. But I used to read them all the time when I first debuted. Comments like, 'I have no reason to dislike her, but I don't like her,' really hurt me, and I didn't know how to take them."Kim Jin then shared his story: "Back when I was single, there were a lot of rumors swirling around about me, accompanied by some pretty nasty comments. There was one particularly persistent rumor claiming, 'He's romantically involved with this woman.' So, I decided to take responsibility and commit to marriage."With a chuckle, he added, "They were talking about my girlfriend at the time, who is now my wife. I just hadn't gone public with our relationship back then. But you know, I already had strong feelings for her, so I figured, 'Why not just take the plunge and marry her?'"His romantic twist on these unpleasant experiences brought a heartwarming atmosphere to the studio.(Credit= Channel A Detectives: The Trade Secret, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)