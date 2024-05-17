[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Shares How Much Malicious Comments Hurt Her Feelings

On the most recent episode of Channel A's television show "Detectives: The Trade Secret," a story about a couple dealing with malicious online comments was featured.
During this episode, the hosts Yoo In Na, webtoonist Kim Poong, singer Defconn and announcer Kim Jin shared their own experiences with online hate.
Defconn also shared his experience, saying, "I've seen comments telling me to just pxxs off, basically. They were like, 'Get your stupid face off my screen!'"
Yoo In Na then reflected on her early debut days when she used to frequently read online comments, including the malicious ones.
She noted, "I never read malicious comments now. But I used to read them all the time when I first debuted. Comments like, 'I have no reason to dislike her, but I don't like her,' really hurt me, and I didn't know how to take them."
With a chuckle, he added, "They were talking about my girlfriend at the time, who is now my wife. I just hadn't gone public with our relationship back then. But you know, I already had strong feelings for her, so I figured, 'Why not just take the plunge and marry her?'"
His romantic twist on these unpleasant experiences brought a heartwarming atmosphere to the studio.
(SBS Star)