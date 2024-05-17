뉴스
[SBS Star] '42' Song Hye Kyo Reveals Her Feelings about Getting Older While Working in the Spotlight
Actress Song Hye Kyo, 42, candidly revealed her feelings about getting older.

On May 17, a fashion magazine unveiled a photoshoot featuring Song Hye Kyo.

In the photoshoot for a high-end jewelry brand, the actress effortlessly showcased a range of stunning looks, exuding a natural and elegant charm.

Song Hye Kyo effortlessly embodied various concepts with her age-defying beauty; her remarkable on-set presence has left the staff members in awe.

During an interview following the photoshoot, Song Hye Kyo said, "I'm not concerned about getting older, although I have a job that requires me to be in front of cameras. Aging is a natural thing. Although I try to appear slightly younger than I am, I'm not interested in erasing signs of natural progression of time from my face."

"Why try to keep a youthful appearance when you're bound to get older? I think it's more stylish to choose simpler clothes and lighter makeup as one age.", the actress commented.
Song Hye Kyo also discussed 'Dark Nuns' (literal translation), a film she has been shooting after her previous project, Netflix's mega-hit series 'The Glory' (2022), was concluded.

"While shooting 'The Glory', my life as Song Hye Kyo was completely non-existent. We filmed the series practically every day for seven months. I lived and breathed as 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo's role in 'The Glory') the whole time, from the minute I opened my eyes in the morning till I went to bed."

"After 'The Glory' ended and I was no longer 'Moon Dong-eun', I've felt a great deal of emptiness. I think it was because the drama was emotionally taxing, and the character I played was someone who experienced personal suffering.", the actress recalled.

"Although it took quite a while, I've let go of 'Moon Dong-eun' enough to take on a new project."
Song Hye Kyo described 'Dark Nuns' as: "It's about two nuns striving to save a child possessed by an evil spirit. It's also a film that a female character drives the narrative."

"Post-production processes are crucial in occult films. I've been acting out sequences while leaving areas for CG effects to my imagination. I'm looking forward to seeing how the final work will turn out. Although it has been challenging, it has been fun, too. I've noticed some unfamiliar expressions on my face that are separate from those of 'Moon Dong-eun'. It's fascinating.", Song Hye Kyo concluded.
(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
