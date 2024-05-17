뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeon Jung Hoon ♥ Han Ga In's Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeon Jung Hoon ♥ Han Ga In's Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera

Published 2024.05.17 17:39

Published 2024.05.17 17:39 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yeon Jung Hoon ♥ Han Ga In's Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera
Actor Yeon Jung Hoon and actress Han Ga In were seen being all lovey-dovey during a photo shoot. 

On May 13, Han Ga In's management agency BH Entertainment released a video of the couple from their recent photo shoot online. 

Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In made playful poses and hugged each other for the photos. 

Throughout the shoot, they looked incredibly affectionate and deeply in love. 

Dressed in coordinated outfits, they could not stop smiling the entire time, radiating true happiness. 

The shoot took place in a beautifully decorated studio with soft lighting that highlighted their chemistry. 

Their natural connection and genuine smiles made every shot look magical, capturing the essence of their loving relationship.
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon
Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In got married in May 2005 after dating for about two years. 

They have two children: Je-yi, born in 2016, and Je-woo, born in 2019. 

Han Ga In recently shared pictures of their children on tvN's television show "Europe Outside Your Tent 4," which captured significant public attention.

The couple has been known for their stable and loving marriage, often being cited as one of the most beloved celebrity couples in Korea. 

Their relationship has always been in the spotlight, with fans admiring how they manage to balance their professional careers and personal lives. 

The recent photo shoot not only showcased their love but also gave fans a glimpse of their enduring bond after almost two decades together.
 

(Credit= 'BH Entertainment' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
