[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Reveals Her Shocking Recent Life Eating & Sleeping in Her Car; Explains Why

Actress Koo Hye Sun surprised everyone by disclosing that she sometimes slept in her car when her university was having exams.Koo Hye Sun guested on the May 16 episode of tvN's television show 'Truth or Staged: An Elegant Life' (literal translation); in the show, the cast members get a glimpse into the extraordinary lives of celebrities and try to figure out if they are staged or not.At the studio, the actress informed the cast members that her video would showcase her recent university life.After taking a ten-year break from her studies, Koo Hye Sun—who had joined Sungkyunkwan University in 2011—returned to the school in 2020 and graduated in February.In a prerecorded interview, Koo Hye Sun said, "I've lost a lot of my money.", adding, "My family became closer after something bad happened to me."Koo Hye Sun's part of the show began with a video of the actress waking up in her car parked at the parking lot in the Sungkyunkwan University campus in Seoul."I don't have a place to call home at the moment. Usually, my mother's house in Incheon is where I sleep. But during important times, such as exams, I prefer to sleep in my car or at the library.", the actress stated, clarifying that the recorded video is from the final exam period before her graduation.When asked why she had to sleep in her car, Koo Hye Sun explained, "I used to live in a small room in front of the campus. But this semester, which is my final one, the lease ended. I couldn't find a place to rent for just three months."Another reason the actress chose to sleep in the campus parking lot was to focus on studying."I thought maybe I should attempt and take the first space since I'm here to study.", she said, adding, "Being late in class or missing a class is unimaginable to me. I can only find mental peace when I'm there at campus two to three hours before class."While watching the video, the show's cast members were shocked to see Koo Hye Sun using a wet tissue to clean her face."There's no need to wash every day. You can clean everything with wet tissue." the actress commented."During exam season, I often can't wash myself. I don't need shampoo. I apply soap to my entire body, including my face. Why should one use body wash, anyway? And I use the same lotion for my face and body.", she said.The footage also showed Koo Hye Sun eating in her car, having cup noodles, instant rice, and a snack; "I tend to get stressed and eat without thinking during the examination period.", she commented in the studio.When questioned about why she is putting in so much effort to study and achieve good grades, Koo Hye Sun revealed that it is for the sake of her parents."I used to be a successful daughter before I experienced a major setback. My parents hoped to see me graduate from university so much. It was their most aspired dream.", said the actress.Later on the show, it was revealed that Koo Hye Sun's campus life, where she occasionally slept in her car, was true.(Credit= tvN Truth or Staged: An Elegant Life)(SBS Star)