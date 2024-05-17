[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Shares It Was Kim Woo Bin that Got Him Into the Entertainment Industry

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that it was actor Kim Woo Bin who inspired him to join the entertainment industry when he was unsure of his path in life.On May 16 episode of SBS' television show "Whenever Possible," Ahn Bo Hyun joined the two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok.While the three stars were waiting for their orders at a restaurant, Yoo Yeon Seok asked Ahn Bo Hyun about his journey from Busan to Seoul, transitioning from boxing to acting.Ahn Bo Hyun said, "I was a boxer, but I had concerns about my future. At one point, I found myself constantly debating whether to pursue schooling as a specially-admitted student for boxing or enroll in a vocational school. My parents also wished I would quit boxing and join the army, like professionally join it."The actor continued, "I ended up becoming part of the ceremonial guard at first, but then I was like, 'Since I'm tall, I should maybe try modeling. You know what? I should just go to college and study modeling there.' So, I did that. I went to university in Daegu."He continued, "Woo Bin was one of the modeling students at that college. We've been close ever since then. At that time, Woo Bin told me that he was going to move to Seoul to pursue modeling and acting. Seeing that, I thought I should do the same thing as him. So, I headed to Seoul right after completing my military service."Wrapping up the topic, Ahn Bo Hyun commented, "When I was modeling, I was constantly exploring opportunities to break into the acting scene. I also held many part-time jobs in Mangwon-dong for an extended period."(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible, Online Community)(SBS Star)