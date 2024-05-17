[SBS Star] Don Lee Thanks 17-Year-Younger Wife Ye Jung Hwa for Sticking by Him Since Days of Poverty

이미지 확대하기

Actor Don Lee openly expressed his affection for his 17-year-younger wife, model Ye Jung Hwa.On May 16, the team of "The Roundup: Punishment" held a special press conference to express their gratitude to the moviegoers for their overwhelming support."The Roundup: Punishment" is the latest installment in Korea's leading crime-action franchise, "The Roundup."In just 22 days since its release, "The Roundup: Punishment" surpassed 10 million viewers, making it the fastest in the series to reach this milestone.During the press conference, when Don Lee was asked about the people he is grateful for regarding the huge success of "The Roundup: Punishment," he replied, "I'm most grateful to the audience who created this miracle. Secondly, I'm thankful to our team, including the managers, stylists, producers, writers, actors, and more."After that, Don Lee unexpectedly mentioned Ye Jung Hwa; he started off by stating, "I also would like to thank my wife."He continued, "When my wife first met me, I was very poor. At that time, I used this tiny room, covering the walls with 40 to 50 sheets of A4 paper. I was planning this movie then. Instead of thinking I was strange, she saw all my struggles and took such great care of me."He added, "In fact, it hasn't been long since my name became known and my situation improved. I am deeply grateful to my wife, who stood by me during my impoverished days, offering ideas and support."Don Lee and Ye Jung Hwa registered their marriage in 2021, and the couple will be holding a belated wedding ceremony later this month, on May 26.(Credit= 'yejunghwa' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)