[SBS Star] "I Was Impressed" Jang Yoon Ju's Husband Tells How He Fell for Her When They First Met

On May 15, Jang Yoon Ju uploaded a video where she interviewed her husband on her YouTube channel.
"Are you Jung Seung Min, the CEO? I've been dying to see you!", Jang Yoon Ju expressed as she saw her husband; she playfully pretended to be a stranger to him throughout the video.
"We saw each other this morning.", Jung Seung Min replied, and the married couple shared a hearty laugh.
"Do you guys fight frequently?", Jang Yoon Ju asked, to which Jung Seung Min answered, "I would say we fight about once a year, regularly. The fights can get quite big at times. But we always make up nicely."
Jung Seung Min also said, "At the beginning of our relationship, I visited her place. While using the bathroom, I noticed that she was keeping her toothbrush in what appeared to be a toothpaste tube she had cut with scissors. I thought, 'Wow, she's so thrifty.'."
He jokingly added that it was the moment he realized Jang Yoon Ju was the one, chuckling.
"There was this brand I've been working with for a while. They wanted to conduct a photo shoot in my office, and the model happened to be my current spouse. That's how we met.", he remarked.
However, Jung Seung Min said her first impression was not so great; "My now-wife, the model, didn't show up for more than an hour after the scheduled time. If someone is more than an hour late for an appointment, it indicates a habitual pattern of being late."
Jang Yoon Ju laughed and explained, "She may have had the reason to be late that day."
"What were your initial thoughts when you saw her face?", Jang Yoon Ju asked, and Jung Seung Min responded, "I didn't give it much thought. She was just a person who arrived late. I absolutely don't like being tardy."
"I'm usually not the type who confidently flirts with a woman I'm interested in. It was the first and last bold move I made to a woman.", he added.
