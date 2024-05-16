[SBS Star] 'Stingy Man' Kim Jong-kook Says He Chose Bus over Luxury Even in Successful TURBO Days

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook, known as the "stingy man," shared that he chose to ride a bus even when he was successful as TURBO―'90s popular K-pop duo.On May 15, a new episode of MBC's television show "Stingy Man" was released.In an episode of "Stingy Man," viewers caught Kim Jong-kook and actor Min Jin Woong paying a visit to hip-hop artist UNEDUCATED KID's home.As UNEDUCATED KID gave them a tour around his place, Kim Jong-kook happened to notice his car keys resting on a table.Spotting the keys, Kim Jong-kook could not resist asking about the car, to which UNEDUCATED KID casually replied, "I've got a BMW convertible sports car."UNEDUCATED KID then shared, "I'm at a point where I want to switch up my car though. I've had it since I was 23, so it's been a while. I've driven it for four years, covering 40,000 km."In response, Kim Jong-kook let out a sigh, remarking, "Even though I could afford a fancy car like yours, I chose to stick with the bus until TURBO's third album."He went on, "My current car is a decade old, with just 40,000 km on it. I hardly drive; I'm more of a bicycle person. And for longer trips, I opt for an electric bike."When UNEDUCATED KID inquired, "Don't you ever take taxis?" Kim Jong-kook surprised everyone, saying, "I avoid taxis altogether. I don't even have a taxi app."Watching from the studio, actor Lee Joon also related to Kim Jong-kook's tight-spending habits and mentioned he does not have a taxi app either.When the host Jang Do-yeon pointed out, 'But if you have to go home late, you have no choice but to take a cab, don't you?' Lee Joon replied, "Well, that's exactly why I don't stay out late."He went on to say, "When there's a gathering for drinks, I tend to avoid drinking any. I prefer drinking at home. If I drink outside, there's always the expense of arranging for a designated driver or paying for a taxi," revealing a thriftiness comparable to Kim Jong-kook's.(Credit= MBC Stingy Man, Online Community)(SBS Star)