[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Says K-Pop Groups These Days Are 'Half-Hearted' on Music Shows

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member/actress Tiffany Young expressed how surprised she was to see hoobae K-pop groups not working hard during music show rehearsals.On the May 15 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', actors Kim Do-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, Tiffany Young, and Choi Jae-rim guested.During the show, Tiffany Young shared that when Girls' Generation returned to music shows for the first time in a while for their 15th anniversary project in 2022, she saw a lot of changes."Back in the day, we would give it our all on stage, striving to catch the camera's attention regardless of our position. However, now there's this thing called 'fan cam' that covers each member of a group. And since everyone is getting their shots, they appeared quite relaxed.", she remarked.The Girls' Generation member resumed, "I was surprised to see how half-hearted these days' K-pop groups are in rehearsals. It made me wonder, 'Why aren't they putting in more effort? Was it just a sound check?'.""But apparently, they just don't put much effort into rehearsals these days. So many things were new to me that day. I don't want to be a boomer, but, you know.", she commented meaningfully.Tiffany Young added, "There's a saying that goes, 'First time, last time, every time.'. It means one should always approach things as if it's their first and last time doing them. I think artists should approach rehearsals that way."During the show, comedian Kim Gu-ra, the host, asked Tiffany Young if SM Entertainment cares less about her now than they did when her group was in its prime."I left the agency when our group reached ten years since our debut.", Tiffany Young replied, "When Girls' Generation was preparing for a comeback for our 15th-anniversary project, I made a trip to the agency's headquarters.""After I left, the agency relocated its headquarters. Everything was different from the parking space, and they told me to get a pass!", she said."When they asked about my visiting purpose, I said I was going to the Girls' Generation rehearsal, thinking that would be enough. But they told me to write down my numbers and asked my manager to show their ID and wait.", she recalled, adding, "I said okay, but everything felt so different."Tiffany Young complained lightly that SM Entertainment didn't cover parking fees when she was visiting for the Girls' Generation business; she also jokingly recounted her surprise when asked to pay for her coffee at the coffee shop inside the agency.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)