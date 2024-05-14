뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Was Totally 'Sol' at That Moment" Kim Hye Yoon Shares Her Favorite Line from 'Lovely Runner'
Actress Kim Hye Yoon disclosed her favorite line from her series "Lovely Runner" during an interview.

On May 14, one fashion magazine released Kim Hye Yoon's interview online. 

During this interview, Kim Hye Yoon discussed her role as Yim Sol in the current hit tvN's drama "Lovely Runner."

"Lovely Runner" follows the journey of a renowned K-pop star who meets a tragic end, spurring a dedicated fan to travel back in time to alter their fate.

The K-pop star, Ryu Seon-jae, is portrayed by actor Byun Woo-seok, while Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of the devoted fan.
Lovely Runner
When asked if there was a moment during shooting when she felt particularly connected to Yim Sol, fully immersing herself in the character, Kim Hye Yoon hesitated to come up with an answer. 

After a few seconds of contemplation, the actress said, "It's really hard to just pick one, but the line that resonated with me the most was, 'Live today, because the weather is so nice.' It wasn't my line, it was Seon-jae's line, but..."

She continued, "Even though it's difficult for me to fully grasp how hard things were for Yim Sol, that one line gave me a lot of strength when I had lost passion for life. So, when Seon-jae walked toward Sol on the bridge on a snowy day, I actually felt like my heart stopped for a moment. That feeling really hit me. I was completely Sol then."

"As for the next one, I would say that it's 'Seon-jae!' That's why Sol says the most in the series," she added with a smile.   
Lovely Runner
Lovely Runner
(Credit= tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
