[SBS Star] Jung Yu Mi Opens Up about the Challenges She Faced for Having the Same Name as Jung Yumi

Actress Jung Yu Mi addressed the confusion that arises from having the same name with another actress.Recently, Jung Yu Mi uploaded the first video for her newly launched YouTube channel, 'Not That Yumi'; in the video, the actress shared the story behind the name of her channel."I like the name of the channel, 'Not That Yumi'. It gives me a certain sense of catharsis.", the actress expressed.Jung Yu Mi resumed, "Recently, I encountered a married couple at a pub. The woman recognized me faintly but wasn't quite sure who I was. As for the man, he appeared to be thinking of someone else when I informed him my name.""So I casually introduced myself, 'Oh, I'm not that Yumi. I'm Jung Yu Mi who appeared on 'Partners for Justice' (2018).'.", the actress recalled and burst into laughter.She continued, "In the past, even though I acted like it didn't bother me, my feelings would have been hurt by that. But I can now easily brush it off with a smile. It feels better this way."Jung Yu Mi, born in 1984, has appeared in various projects such as SBS' drama 'Rooftop Prince' (2012), another SBS drama 'Bravo My Life' (2017), and MBC's TV series 'Partners for Justice'; she is currently in a relationship with K-pop boy group H.O.T. member KANGTA.The actress previously mentioned that she thought about changing her name because her name is the same as another actress named Jung Yumi, who was born in 1983; Jung Yumi appeared in dramas and films such as KBS' drama 'Discovery of Love' (2014), film 'Train to Busan' (2016), and film 'Sleep' (2023)."Reporters often mistake my name with Jung Yumi's. There was a mistake in the report about my casting in the drama 'A Thousand Days' Promise'; they posted Jung Yumi's picture instead of mine. There was also a time when they used my photo instead of Jung Yumi's in a report about 'Silenced', the film she starred in.", Jung Yu Mi shared in 2011 during her television appearance.When asked if she had ever considered changing her name, Jung Yu Mi replied, "I certainly did. But now I no longer want to change my name."In another interview, the actress said, "When Jung Yumi received an award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, I got numerous congratulatory phone calls from acquaintances who mistakenly thought it was me. Honestly, I was sad and upset."The actress did, however, point out that having the same name as Jung Yumi is not all bad; "When people search for her, they might come across me, and vice versa.", she said, adding, "It allows us to be recognized together, while also making it clear that we are two different individuals. So I believe it could be a good thing."Meanwhile, Jung Yu Mi shared in the YouTube video that the main content of her channel will be football, revealing her passion for Manchester City FC, an English professional football club.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, '그 유미 말고' 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube, 'management_soop' Instagram)(SBS Star)