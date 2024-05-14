[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Couldn't Fall Asleep Last Night" IU Sweats in Front of Her Idol EXO D.O.

뉴스
K-pop artist IU was seen sweating in front of her idol D.O. of boy group EXO.

On May 13, a new episode of IU's YouTube show "Palette" was uploaded online. 

In this episode of "Palette," IU met D.O. and shared how much of a fan she is.

IU excitedly told D.O., "I'm a huge fan of your music," making him feel all shy.
IU and D.O.
Then, IU asked him, "By the way! Have you chosen a name for your fandom yet?" 

When D.O. replied, "No, I haven't yet," IU clapped her hands in excitement and exclaimed, "Oh, really?! That's perfect!"

She continued, "I got so caught up in thinking, 'If you haven't decided yet, why don't we brainstorm some ideas together?' last night that I hardly got any sleep." 

Laughing, she added, "I honestly couldn't fall asleep thinking about it. So... I came up with nine names. Let me tell you about them. I'll start with the simple ones." 

She suggested names like 'NaDO,' 'DdoDashi,' 'DdorangDdorang,' 'DyoReMi' and 'DdoRyot,' all creatively combining D.O.'s name with cute-sounding Korean words.
IU and D.O.
At one point, though, IU started losing confidence in presenting such cute fandom names to D.O. and told him, "I'm getting so nervous that I'm sweating!"

Feeling too shy, she quickly wrapped up her suggestions and moved on to the next topic, making everyone in the studio laugh.

This adorable interaction between two beloved K-pop artists is bringing smiles to thousands of fans around the world.
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
