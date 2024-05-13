[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Gets Disappointed at Ji Suk-jin for Forgetting His Last 'Running Man' Appearance

이미지 확대하기

Actor Byeon Woo-seok expressed his disappointment to entertainer Ji Suk-jin for not remembering him from his last "Running Man" appearance.On May 12 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," Byeon Woo-seok made a guest appearance.Before meeting Byun Woo-seok, the "Running Man" crew was buzzing with excitement.Currently, Byeon Woo-seok is really capturing the viewers' hearts with his role as Sun-jae in the hit tvN drama "Lovely Runner."When Byun Woo-seok joined them, the cheers were thunderous, echoing all around.HAHA was especially excited, even giving him a piggyback ride in his enthusiasm.Yu Jae Seok warmly welcomed Byeon Woo-seok back to the show, saying, "Woo-seok, it's great to see you again! Your rise to fame brings us all joy."However, Ji Suk-jin seemed to draw a blank on Byun Woo-seok's previous appearance; he joked, "Isn't it nice to be famous? That's the only reason you are here today. You know that, right?"Upon hearing this, Song Ji-hyo chimed in, "Oppa, he's been with us before."Byun Woo-seok, feeling a bit let down, teased, "It seems like you don't remember the last time I guested on 'Running Man.' Don't you remember practicing the name tag game with me?"Ji Suk-jin, with an awkward smile, admitted, "Oh, that was you?!" before giving him a big hug.Byun Woo-seok chuckled, but could not shake off his disappointment."I don't think you really remember me," he once again commented, sounding somewhat disappointment.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)