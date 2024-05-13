[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Gets Disappointed at Ji Suk-jin for Forgetting His Last 'Running Man' Appearance

On May 12 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," Byeon Woo-seok made a guest appearance.
Before meeting Byun Woo-seok, the "Running Man" crew was buzzing with excitement.
Currently, Byeon Woo-seok is really capturing the viewers' hearts with his role as Sun-jae in the hit tvN drama "Lovely Runner."
When Byun Woo-seok joined them, the cheers were thunderous, echoing all around.
HAHA was especially excited, even giving him a piggyback ride in his enthusiasm.
However, Ji Suk-jin seemed to draw a blank on Byun Woo-seok's previous appearance; he joked, "Isn't it nice to be famous? That's the only reason you are here today. You know that, right?"
Upon hearing this, Song Ji-hyo chimed in, "Oppa, he's been with us before."
Ji Suk-jin, with an awkward smile, admitted, "Oh, that was you?!" before giving him a big hug.
Byun Woo-seok chuckled, but could not shake off his disappointment.
"I don't think you really remember me," he once again commented, sounding somewhat disappointment.
(SBS Star)