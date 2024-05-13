뉴스
[SBS Star] Byeon Woo-seok Gets Disappointed at Ji Suk-jin for Forgetting His Last 'Running Man' Appearance
Actor Byeon Woo-seok expressed his disappointment to entertainer Ji Suk-jin for not remembering him from his last "Running Man" appearance. 

On May 12 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," Byeon Woo-seok made a guest appearance. 

Before meeting Byun Woo-seok, the "Running Man" crew was buzzing with excitement. 

Currently, Byeon Woo-seok is really capturing the viewers' hearts with his role as Sun-jae in the hit tvN drama "Lovely Runner."

When Byun Woo-seok joined them, the cheers were thunderous, echoing all around. 

HAHA was especially excited, even giving him a piggyback ride in his enthusiasm.
Yu Jae Seok warmly welcomed Byeon Woo-seok back to the show, saying, "Woo-seok, it's great to see you again! Your rise to fame brings us all joy."

However, Ji Suk-jin seemed to draw a blank on Byun Woo-seok's previous appearance; he joked, "Isn't it nice to be famous? That's the only reason you are here today. You know that, right?" 

Upon hearing this, Song Ji-hyo chimed in, "Oppa, he's been with us before." 
Byun Woo-seok, feeling a bit let down, teased, "It seems like you don't remember the last time I guested on 'Running Man.' Don't you remember practicing the name tag game with me?" 

Ji Suk-jin, with an awkward smile, admitted, "Oh, that was you?!" before giving him a big hug.

Byun Woo-seok chuckled, but could not shake off his disappointment. 

"I don't think you really remember me," he once again commented, sounding somewhat disappointment. 
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
