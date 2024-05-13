뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Think I Would Meet the One in This Life" '48' Um Ki-joon to Marry Non-Celebrity Girlfriend
Published 2024.05.13
Actor Um Ki-joon is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in December. 

On May 13, Um Ki-joon took to his Instagram to share a handwritten letter. 

Um Ki-joon expressed, "I wanted to share some important news with my Jikiri (the name of his fandom) members before I did with anybody else." 

The actor went on, "I never imagined I'd find someone to share my life with. I didn't think that I would in this life. But I've unexpectedly met someone very warm-hearted and caring, and we've decided to start a new chapter of our lives together through marriage."

"I know this might come as a surprise to my Jikiri members, and I'm worried that I have surprised many of you. I want to tell you though. I'm grateful for the unwavering support and love you've always shown me. I promise to cherish it even more and to do my utmost to repay your support and love. Thank you," he concluded, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his fans.
Um Ki-joon
Not long after Um Ki-joon uploaded his handwritten letter on Instagram, his agency gave more details about his upcoming marriage to the media. 

The agency stated, "Um Ki-joon is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in December. And no, she's not pregnant."

They added that Um Ki-joon plans to hold a private wedding ceremony with only family, relatives and close friends, in respect of his non-celebrity fiancée's privacy. 
Um Ki-joon
Um Ki-joon debuted as a theater actor in 1995; he started appearing on TV series in 2006. 

He is widely known for his roles in "Phantom" (2012), "The Virus" (2013), "Innocent Defendant" (2017), "Heart Surgeons" (2018), "The Penthouse: War in Life 1, 2, 3" (2020-2021), "The Escape of the Seven" (2023) and more. 
Um Ki-joon
(Credit= 'werther777' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
