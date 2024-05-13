[SBS Star] "I Didn't Think I Would Meet the One in This Life" '48' Um Ki-joon to Marry Non-Celebrity Girlfriend

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Um Ki-joon is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in December.On May 13, Um Ki-joon took to his Instagram to share a handwritten letter.Um Ki-joon expressed, "I wanted to share some important news with my Jikiri (the name of his fandom) members before I did with anybody else."The actor went on, "I never imagined I'd find someone to share my life with. I didn't think that I would in this life. But I've unexpectedly met someone very warm-hearted and caring, and we've decided to start a new chapter of our lives together through marriage.""I know this might come as a surprise to my Jikiri members, and I'm worried that I have surprised many of you. I want to tell you though. I'm grateful for the unwavering support and love you've always shown me. I promise to cherish it even more and to do my utmost to repay your support and love. Thank you," he concluded, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his fans.Not long after Um Ki-joon uploaded his handwritten letter on Instagram, his agency gave more details about his upcoming marriage to the media.The agency stated, "Um Ki-joon is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in December. And no, she's not pregnant."They added that Um Ki-joon plans to hold a private wedding ceremony with only family, relatives and close friends, in respect of his non-celebrity fiancée's privacy.Um Ki-joon debuted as a theater actor in 1995; he started appearing on TV series in 2006.He is widely known for his roles in "Phantom" (2012), "The Virus" (2013), "Innocent Defendant" (2017), "Heart Surgeons" (2018), "The Penthouse: War in Life 1, 2, 3" (2020-2021), "The Escape of the Seven" (2023) and more.(Credit= 'werther777' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)