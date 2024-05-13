[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Claims ZICO Has Been Avoiding BTOB Members for 8 Years & Reveals Why

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB shared a story involving his group and ZICO, the leader of another K-pop boy group, Block B.On the May 10 episode of KBS' music show 'The Seasons: ZICO's Artist', Yook Sungjae guested.After performing K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's 'Fate', Yook Sungjae started talking with ZICO, the host."You realize this is our first time together in eight or nine years?", ZICO asked Yook Sungjae, adding, "We had quite a history but never had the chance to have a reunion.""Really? I thought you had been avoiding me for the last eight years!", Yook Sungjae replied, laughing out loud.The BTOB member began unfolding what had happened between them, saying, "It was when BTOB was to say, beneath the surface. We were not so popular. ZICO gave us a song back then, and we even went through a recording.", the singer remarked.Yook Sungjae said ZICO gave BTOB 'Nice Day', a hip-hop-based song; however, the song was not included on their album as planned because BTOB's agency wanted ballads for the group."We thought about releasing the song on another album in the future. But then, Block B released their album with the song in it.", Yook Sungjae recalled."I thought ZICO was avoiding us BTOB after that.", he added with a playful smile."I felt it would be best if we Block B release the song because it was left unclaimed.", ZICO explained.The BTOB member recalled the memory of recording 'Nice Day' and thanked ZICO for what he said back then."I still remember you telling me that the song suited me and that I sang it with great taste. It got me to think, 'Wait, am I cool? I can pull off dance or hip-hop music, too!'. I really appreciated it.", said the singer.Yook Sungjae then revealed his desire to receive a song from ZICO for his solo career.They shook hands as ZICO promised to make a song for Yook Sungjae, and the audience applauded heartily.(Credit= KBS The Seasons: ZICO's Artist)(SBS Star)