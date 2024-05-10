[SBS Star] SOMI Gets Honest About How She Felt When She Failed to Make Her Debut as TWICE

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist SOMI reflected on the emotional impact of failing to make her debut as a member of girl group TWICE.On May 10 episode of Mnet's survival audition show "I-LAND2 : N/a," SOMI joined as the mentor for the contestants.At the beginning of the show, the contestants received notification about their mission, along with the news that nine of them would be eliminated in this round.As they were heading to the dance studio to begin their practice, they bumped into SOMI who was on her way to meet them.When they were all seated at the dance studio, SOMI told them, "Don't worry, I'm not here to judge you or anything. I brought you some donuts. I'm here as your big sister today."While speaking with the girls, SOMI said, "I was also part of the survival audition show when I was 15. I was around the same age as you guys. I was really looking forward to being here today because, as you know, I have quite a bit of experience with these survival audition shows. I believed we would connect with each other well. Feel free to ask me any questions."Huko responded, "I've participated in a survival audition show before, called 'Girls Planet 999: the Girls Saga.' This is actually my second time on it. The contestants who were alongside me have since debuted successfully as Kep1er. It's left me feeling a bit down. I feel like I've lost part of myself."Bang Ji-min, Nana and Nam Yoo-ju echoed comparable feelings, showing their unity with the struggles of participating in survival audition shows.They expressed a strong desire for a chance to perform onstage, highlighting the urgency imposed by their age limitations.To this, SOMI said, "I deeply empathize with Huko. I failed to make my debut as TWICE as well. I hold immense love for the members of TWICE, but I couldn't shake the overwhelming jealousy I felt toward them. I honestly felt so jealous of them."She then advised, "But you know, you just need to demonstrate your passion. Let the world know why you have to be the one, okay?"(Credit= Mnet I-LAND2 : N/a, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)