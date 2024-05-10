[SBS Star] "IVE WONYOUNG's Viral Positive Mindset Is Not So Relatable", Says Park Myung-soo

이미지 확대하기

WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE's positive mindset recently went viral; however, entertainer Park Myung-soo says it is not so relatable.On May 10, a new episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by Park Myung-soo was broadcast; TV personality Jeon Min-gi guested on the show's segment about the week's latest trending topics."There's a popular meme that's been circulating lately, 'WONYOUNG's way of thinking'." Jeon Min-gi stated.'WONYOUNG's way of thinking' has become popular online after a particular moment in WONYOUNG's Spain vlog on IVE's YouTube channel went viral.Jeon Min-gi elaborated, "WONYOUNG visited a bakery while in Spain. She intended to buy a certain type of bread. It became sold out right before her, unfortunately. But then, she said, 'The bread got sold out right before me. So, luckily, I'll be receiving freshly baked ones!'.""Her positive way of thinking, illuminating the positive aspects of any situation she encounters, is what gained popularity.", he added.After learning about what 'WONYOUNG's way of thinking' is, Park Myung-soo remarked, "What on earth? If it happened to me, I'd say, 'There must be the ones the staff members have hidden in the back. Just bring me one of those!'."; the entertainer presented this as 'Myung-soo's way of thinking'.He said something similar happened to him recently and shared, "Two weeks ago, I went to a car wash, and the line was quite long. After waiting 20 minutes, it was finally my turn. But then they told me the machine broke right before me. One hour later, I passed the place on my way to work. The machine was up and running! It wasn't anyone's fault, but I felt a bit upset."Park Myung-soo then said he recently saw WONYOUNG; he complimented how adorable and pretty she looked.However, his opinion on 'WONYOUNG's way of thinking' was: "Very positive way of thinking. But I can't really relate."Park Myung-soo declared, "I'll continue to stick to my style. I believe that 'Myung-soo's way of thinking' would resonate more with people in real life.""My style is to demand reasonably. If the bread I was to buy got sold out before me, I would reasonably ask for the bread the staff members are keeping in for themselves. 'Myung-soo's way of thinking' is all about never giving up. That way, you'll get what you want.", he playfully said.(Credit= 'IVE' YouTube channel, KBS Cool FM Park Myung-soo's Radio Show)(SBS Star)