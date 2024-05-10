뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT MARK's Fans Swear at aespa WINTER As She Goes Near Him During a Photo Shoot
Published 2024.05.10 16:38 View Count
The disrespectful behavior of K-pop boy group NCT MARK's fans is causing quite a buzz online at the moment. 

On May 10, a video began circulating online, capturing a moment at the public filming site where MARK and WINTER of girl group aespa were present.

In the footage, MARK was posing for a photo shoot on a boat. 

However, tensions rose when WINTER joined him, leading some fans to react with visible agitation.

Angry exclamations like "What the fxxk," repeated "Hey, hey, hey," and incredulous "Seriously?!" filled the air, creating a tense atmosphere. 

Even WINTER appeared visibly affected, possibly picking up on the unease surrounding the situation.
MARK and WINTER
MARK and WINTER
Especially considering WINTER's fans were present as well, the rude behavior of MARK's fans, with no regard for WINTER and her fans, is drawing negative reactions from a wide range of people.

They expressed disappointment in the behavior of MARK's fans, questioning why such conduct occurred when they were simply doing their jobs. 

Concerns were also raised about the impact on both MARK's reputation and WINTER's emotional well-being.

They expressed sentiments such as, ""The more fans behave like this, the more damage it does to MARK's image. They really should know that," "MARK must felt embarrassed because of them," "Hope WINTER's not too upset by this," "Why the attitude when he's just fulfilling his professional responsibilities?" and more. 
 
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
