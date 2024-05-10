뉴스
[SBS Star] "She's So Pretty" Wi Ha-jun Says Jung Ryeo Won Made His Heart Flutter Frequently On Set
[SBS Star] "She's So Pretty" Wi Ha-jun Says Jung Ryeo Won Made His Heart Flutter Frequently On Set

[SBS Star] "She's So Pretty" Wi Ha-jun Says Jung Ryeo Won Made His Heart Flutter Frequently On Set
Actor Wi Ha-jun admitted that actress Jung Ryeo Won frequently made his heart flutter while filming a drama together.

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha-jun from tvN's upcoming drama 'The Midnight Romance in Hagwon' guested on the May 9 episode of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show.

The two leads of 'The Midnight Romance in Hagwon', a romance drama, shared interesting behind-the-scenes stories from the shooting.

During the show, Cho Hyun-ah asked the actors about their on-set experiences, asking if their hearts had ever fluttered for each other during their romance portrayals.

"Every day, when I saw her on set, I felt my heart flutter. She's so pretty.", Wi Ha-jun replied, catching Cho Hyun-ah and Jung Ryeo Won off guard.
"What about you? Have you ever felt your heart flutter on set?", Cho Hyun-ah questioned Jung Ryeo Won.

Jung Ryeo Won responded, "I have.", grinning shyly as her gaze locked with Wi Ha-jun's.

She continued, "I was reading the script while listening to music off my playlist. The song 'Homesick' by wave to earth (Korean indie rock band) started playing when I arrived at a certain scene. I thought, 'Wow, this scene is really romantic.'."

"And the day arrived when we were shooting that scene I mentioned. While Ha-jun and I were filming, the song started playing in my head. It really made my heart flutter.", Jung Ryeo Won reminisced.
During the show, Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha-jun expressed that the most challenging part of filming 'The Midnight Romance in Hagwon' was the sheer number of lines.

Jung Ryeo Won said portraying a star tutor in the drama was more challenging than expected; "I've taken on roles as a prosecutor, a lawyer, and a doctor. I thought playing a star tutor would be a breeze. I was like, 'It can't be more difficult than acting out a courtroom scene.'. However, this role had more lines than any other roles I've ever played."

"There was one scene where Ha-jun and I argued for 12 minutes. We had to have a full-on heated argument for the entire time. I actually became angry that I ended up stammering a lot.", the actress said.

"It was crucial for us to memorize the lines flawlessly in this project.", Wi Ha-jun commented, "Every day after the shooting, we were both busy memorizing lines. We pushed our personal lives aside for a while."

Jung Ryeo Won added, "I gave up on listening to music because of that. Instead, I would always have the lines recorded and listen to them all the time to memorize it."
(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
