뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Unhappy About SEUNGRI Continuously "Selling" BIGBANG at Overseas Events
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Fans Are Unhappy About SEUNGRI Continuously "Selling" BIGBANG at Overseas Events

Published 2024.05.10 14:22 Updated 2024.05.10 14:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Fans Are Unhappy About SEUNGRI Continuously "Selling" BIGBANG at Overseas Events
Many fans of K-pop boy group BIGBANG are expressing discomfort regarding the group's former member SEUNGRI persistently "selling" BIGBANG at overseas events. 

On May 9, a video of SEUNGRI at a party hosted by a Malaysian millionaire surfaced online.

In this video, SEUNGRI is seen wildly singing BIGBANG's hit track "BANG BANG BANG" at the party. 

As he encourages the crowd to join him in the chorus, they respond with enthusiastic shouts of "BANG BANG BANG!"

SEUNGRI even steps off the stage, mingling with the crowd while maintaining his performance.

During his performance, one attendee is heard shouting, "SEUNGRI! SEUNGRI! BIGBANG! BIGBANG!" and SEUNGRI responds with a smile.
SEUNGRI
Even though he left BIGBANG years ago due to involvement in crime, SEUNGRI does not shy away from singing the group's songs, and a lot of fans are not happy about it. 

A great number of K-pop fans are enraged by the fact that SEUNGRI continues to "sell" BIGBANG, especially considering that he was the one who tarnished the beloved group's image.
SEUNGRI
Back in January, SEUNGRI also "sold" BIGBANG at an event in Cambodia. 

At that time, SEUNGRI excitedly exclaimed, "One day, I'll bring G-DRAGON here!" He then proceeded to dance to G-DRAGON and TAEYANG's "GOOD BOY."
 
SEUNGRI debuted as the youngest member of BIGBANG in August 2006 after just six months of training at YG Entertainment.

However, his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in 2019 led to his departure from the group.

In 2020, SEUNGRI was imprisoned for nine different charges, including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, money laundering and more. 

After serving 18 months in jail, he was released in February 2023.

Since his release, he has been seen attending numerous clubs, parties and events, reminiscent of his pre-scandal activities.

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지