[SBS Star] Fans Are Unhappy About SEUNGRI Continuously "Selling" BIGBANG at Overseas Events

빅뱅 전 멤버 승리 근황



최근 캄보디아 행사장에서



"언젠가 지드래곤을 이곳에 데려오겠다"

라고 외치며 GD&태양 노래에 맞춰 춤추는 승리



Many fans of K-pop boy group BIGBANG are expressing discomfort regarding the group's former member SEUNGRI persistently "selling" BIGBANG at overseas events.On May 9, a video of SEUNGRI at a party hosted by a Malaysian millionaire surfaced online.In this video, SEUNGRI is seen wildly singing BIGBANG's hit track "BANG BANG BANG" at the party.As he encourages the crowd to join him in the chorus, they respond with enthusiastic shouts of "BANG BANG BANG!"SEUNGRI even steps off the stage, mingling with the crowd while maintaining his performance.During his performance, one attendee is heard shouting, "SEUNGRI! SEUNGRI! BIGBANG! BIGBANG!" and SEUNGRI responds with a smile.Even though he left BIGBANG years ago due to involvement in crime, SEUNGRI does not shy away from singing the group's songs, and a lot of fans are not happy about it.A great number of K-pop fans are enraged by the fact that SEUNGRI continues to "sell" BIGBANG, especially considering that he was the one who tarnished the beloved group's image.Back in January, SEUNGRI also "sold" BIGBANG at an event in Cambodia.At that time, SEUNGRI excitedly exclaimed, "One day, I'll bring G-DRAGON here!" He then proceeded to dance to G-DRAGON and TAEYANG's "GOOD BOY."SEUNGRI debuted as the youngest member of BIGBANG in August 2006 after just six months of training at YG Entertainment.However, his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in 2019 led to his departure from the group.In 2020, SEUNGRI was imprisoned for nine different charges, including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, money laundering and more.After serving 18 months in jail, he was released in February 2023.Since his release, he has been seen attending numerous clubs, parties and events, reminiscent of his pre-scandal activities.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)