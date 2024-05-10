[SBS Star] "Matching Rings?!" Byeon Woo-seok·Model Jeon Ji-su Seen Lovestagramming; Agency Responds

On May 8, some photos of Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su started circulating online.
These pictures were snapped at the same spots and times, which are commonly referred to as lovestagram photos.
What caught everyone's eye was that they both sported identical rings on their fingers, hinting at possible "couple rings."
Adding to the speculation, they followed each other on Instagram, with Byeon Woo-seok frequently liking Jeon Ji-su's posts, even until recently.
Fans could not help but speculate that these gestures hinted at something more than just friendship between them.
They explained, "Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su have been close friends since their college days. The photos taken in the same location were gatherings with other friends."
His strikingly tall stature and handsome features immediately drew attention upon his debut.
As he steadily built his acting career, he cemented his status as a rising star by taking on the role of Ryu Sun-jae, the male lead in tvN's highly-discussed drama "Lovely Runner," that is currently making waves.
(SBS Star)