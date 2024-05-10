뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Matching Rings?!" Byeon Woo-seok·Model Jeon Ji-su Seen Lovestagramming; Agency Responds
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Matching Rings?!" Byeon Woo-seok·Model Jeon Ji-su Seen Lovestagramming; Agency Responds

Published 2024.05.10 11:52 View Count
[SBS Star] "Matching Rings?!" Byeon Woo-seok·Model Jeon Ji-su Seen Lovestagramming; Agency Responds
Model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok and freelance model Jeon Ji-su were spotted lovestagramming. 

On May 8, some photos of Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su started circulating online. 

These pictures were snapped at the same spots and times, which are commonly referred to as lovestagram photos. 

What caught everyone's eye was that they both sported identical rings on their fingers, hinting at possible "couple rings."

Adding to the speculation, they followed each other on Instagram, with Byeon Woo-seok frequently liking Jeon Ji-su's posts, even until recently.

Fans could not help but speculate that these gestures hinted at something more than just friendship between them.
Byeon Woo-seok
Byeon Woo-seok
Byeon Woo-seok
However, Byeon Woo-seok's agency Baro Entertainment was quick to quash dating rumors, clarifying that they were simply good friends.

They explained, "Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su have been close friends since their college days. The photos taken in the same location were gatherings with other friends." 
Byeon Woo-seok
Byeon Woo-seok kick-started his acting journey in 2016 with the drama 'Dear My Friends', transitioning from a modeling background.

His strikingly tall stature and handsome features immediately drew attention upon his debut.

As he steadily built his acting career, he cemented his status as a rising star by taking on the role of Ryu Sun-jae, the male lead in tvN's highly-discussed drama "Lovely Runner," that is currently making waves.
Byeon Woo-seok
(Credit= 'byeonwooseok' 'jeonjisu92' Instagram, tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지