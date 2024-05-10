[SBS Star] "Matching Rings?!" Byeon Woo-seok·Model Jeon Ji-su Seen Lovestagramming; Agency Responds

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actor Byeon Woo-seok and freelance model Jeon Ji-su were spotted lovestagramming.On May 8, some photos of Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su started circulating online.These pictures were snapped at the same spots and times, which are commonly referred to as lovestagram photos.What caught everyone's eye was that they both sported identical rings on their fingers, hinting at possible "couple rings."Adding to the speculation, they followed each other on Instagram, with Byeon Woo-seok frequently liking Jeon Ji-su's posts, even until recently.Fans could not help but speculate that these gestures hinted at something more than just friendship between them.However, Byeon Woo-seok's agency Baro Entertainment was quick to quash dating rumors, clarifying that they were simply good friends.They explained, "Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su have been close friends since their college days. The photos taken in the same location were gatherings with other friends."Byeon Woo-seok kick-started his acting journey in 2016 with the drama 'Dear My Friends', transitioning from a modeling background.His strikingly tall stature and handsome features immediately drew attention upon his debut.As he steadily built his acting career, he cemented his status as a rising star by taking on the role of Ryu Sun-jae, the male lead in tvN's highly-discussed drama "Lovely Runner," that is currently making waves.(Credit= 'byeonwooseok' 'jeonjisu92' Instagram, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)