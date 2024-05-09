[SBS Star] Tang Wei ♥ Kim Tae-yong Share What It Is Like Working Together Now that They Are Married

On May 9, a press event for the upcoming film 'WONDERLAND' was held at CGV Yongsan I Park Mall, Yongsan district, Seoul.
Kim Tae-yong, who directed the film, attended the event along with the cast members of 'WONDERLAND': Tang Wei, K-pop artist/actress Suzy, actor Park Bo Gum, and another actor, Choi Woo Shik.
After getting to know each other while filming 'Last Autumn', the director and the actress later blossomed into a romantic relationship; they eventually tied the knot in 2014.
During the event, the married couple discussed their experience of working together after getting married.
"Married couple working together on a project is truly a remarkable experience. After a long day of shooting, I come home, get some sleep, and wake up to find the actress I'm working with right beside me.", Kim Tae-yong said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.
"Having someone to chat with about the filming when I get home has been a huge help. I sometimes asked for her opinion when I couldn't decide on a scene. Her advice was always helpful.", the director said, then added, "But talking about work at home felt like we were working 24 hours a day."
"Our conversation always centers around movies and characters. He is a workaholic who pays great attention to details, and I also tend to be like that. His meticulous nature made me feel fortunate to work with him because he's like me. My approach to work could have been challenging for someone who is not like me.", Tang Wei said, expressing her gratitude to her husband.
