[SBS Star] Tang Wei ♥ Kim Tae-yong Share What It Is Like Working Together Now that They Are Married

Chinese actress Tang Wei shared her experience working with Korean director Kim Tae-yong once again, this time as his spouse.On May 9, a press event for the upcoming film 'WONDERLAND' was held at CGV Yongsan I Park Mall, Yongsan district, Seoul.Kim Tae-yong, who directed the film, attended the event along with the cast members of 'WONDERLAND': Tang Wei, K-pop artist/actress Suzy, actor Park Bo Gum, and another actor, Choi Woo Shik.In 'WONDERLAND', Tang Wei and Kim Tae-yong worked together once again, marking their reunion after working on 'Last Autumn' (2011).After getting to know each other while filming 'Last Autumn', the director and the actress later blossomed into a romantic relationship; they eventually tied the knot in 2014.During the event, the married couple discussed their experience of working together after getting married."Married couple working together on a project is truly a remarkable experience. After a long day of shooting, I come home, get some sleep, and wake up to find the actress I'm working with right beside me.", Kim Tae-yong said, eliciting laughter from the crowd."Having someone to chat with about the filming when I get home has been a huge help. I sometimes asked for her opinion when I couldn't decide on a scene. Her advice was always helpful.", the director said, then added, "But talking about work at home felt like we were working 24 hours a day."Tang Wei also talked about the experience, "This was my second project with the director, and the biggest difference between this time and the last time was that we knew each other so much better this time. He and I are both the kind of people who only talk about work.""Our conversation always centers around movies and characters. He is a workaholic who pays great attention to details, and I also tend to be like that. His meticulous nature made me feel fortunate to work with him because he's like me. My approach to work could have been challenging for someone who is not like me.", Tang Wei said, expressing her gratitude to her husband.Meanwhile, WONDERLAND is a science-fiction fantasy film about a video call service that allows people to reunite with someone they may never see again by simulating them through artificial intelligence; the film is set to release on June 5.(Credit= ACEMAKER Movieworks, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)