[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Recalls Being Dismissed from JYP Ent. Training with AB6IX WOO JIN & DAE HWI

K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon recalled being dismissed from her training period at JYP Entertainment alongside WOO JIN and DAE HWI of boy group AB6IX.On May 8, WOO JIN and another AB6IX member DONGHYUN joined Lee Chae Yeon's YouTube show "Inssadong Sulzzi."During their conversation, Lee Chae Yeon opened up, saying, "We were all JYP trainees. There were so many fun moments."DONG HYUN remembered, "When I agreed to be on this show, the production crew sent me a questionnaire. As I filled it out, it brought back a flood of memories from our time together. It was quite a wild period for us, wasn't it?"As they reminisced about their training days at JYP Entertainment, WOO JIN shared, "There's one memory that really sticks out from that time. It's when we were all let go by JYP Entertainment at the same time."Upon this, Lee Chae Yeon burst into laughter and said, "Let me talk about this. Do you remember that you were supposed to be dismissed at the same time as me, but they forgot to tell you?"WOO JIN nodded with a chuckle, and Lee Chae Yeon continued, "So, on the day JYP Entertainment informed me that they no longer wanted me as their trainee, many other trainees came to offer comfort. WOO JIN was one of them."Reflecting, WOO JIN recalled, "Yeah, it wasn't just you. DAE HWI was being dismissed at the same time as you, and... Actually, you were the standout among the trainees. So, everyone was shocked. I couldn't help but wonder, 'How could this happen?' back then."However, the next day, when WOO JIN noticed his name was missing from the rap lessons schedule, he felt his heart sink a little.Upon messaging the trainee manager, WOO JIN told them what they said to him, "They were basically like, 'Are you still at the company?!' They were surprised to find out that I was still there when I shouldn't be."WOO JIN admitted, "At that moment when I didn't see my name on the list, I remember joking to you guys, saying, 'Well, this might be a sign that I might be joining you guys.' But it turned out I had to leave JYP Entertainment for real. So, the three of us bid farewell to JYP Entertainment together. I felt more hurt, more lonely, and all that."With a smile, he added, "But it wasn't all bad. Since I was alone, everyone felt sorry for me. They were sad just for me, you know. Some trainees even returned to the agency on their way home just to see me off."(Credit= '스튜디오 어서오고' YouTube)(SBS Star)