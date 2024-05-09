뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Back Then..." MINGYU Shares that the Worst Memories of His Lifetime Are from Trainee Period
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Back Then..." MINGYU Shares that the Worst Memories of His Lifetime Are from Trainee Period

Published 2024.05.09 16:46 View Count
[SBS Star] "Back Then..." MINGYU Shares that the Worst Memories of His Lifetime Are from Trainee Period
MINGYU of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN reflected on his trainee years, expressing that it is a time he would never want to revisit.

On May 5, MINGYU and his group member JOSHUA guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show. 

During the recording of this YouTube show, MINGYU reminisced about the past when he was a trainee for five years, saying that he got to start his training after being scouted around his school by PLEDIS Entertainment's casting director. 

MINGYU said, "Honestly, I don't ever want to go back to that time of my life. All the bad memories of my life are from that time. It was so hard. I couldn't sleep, you know. I would practice until four in the morning, then take the subway to school and sleep there. Thankfully though, my teachers understood my lifestyle." 

He continued, "I would head back to the studio for more practice during lunchtime. Often, I'd nod off on the subway ride there, then spend the entire day practicing. At night, it was back to the dorm, and straight off to school again. That was my routine every single day."
MINGYU
MINGYU
Jung Jae-hyung then asked, "Were you anxious back then? Did you have worries like, 'What if I don't make it even after putting in all this effort?'"

MINGYU replied, "I think... As a young child, I just felt like I had to push myself and keep going. As days went by, I felt like I couldn't just throw away all the time I'd put in. It was like, "I've been at this for a month already, can't just give up now," and then it turned into, "Two months in? No way I'm stopping." And it kept piling up like that for 4-5 years."

Thinking back, MINGYU commented, "I feel sorry for myself. If I could go back and tell my past self one thing, I'd probably just say, 'Man, you're really having it rough.' But! I can't deny that I was lucky." 

He explained, "If you think about it, the casting director who discovered me happened to be right there at the school gate when I was leaving school. If I had been late that day that my teacher made me clean up the school after hours, or if I had gone out the back gate, I wouldn't have crossed paths with them. And if that hasn't happened, I wouldn't have achieved any of the things I have now." 

To his words, Jung Jae-hyung said, "You already seem more mature than me in terms of mentality and life attitude. You went through all of that when you were young without making any big complaints, and that's very impressive."  

MINGYU joked, "It's been about 10 years since I made my debut as SEVENTEEN now, and a lot of those employees from my trainee days are still working at my agency. I'm letting all the anger from childhood on them now," then laughed.  
 

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, PLEDIS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지