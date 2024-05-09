[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Opens Up About the Pain of Losing MOON BIN & Coping with Grief

On May 8 episode of tvN's television show "You Quiz on the Block," Cha Eun-woo made a guest appearance.
During the talk with the two hosts, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Cha Eun-woo discussed his struggles from last year.
Suppressing his emotions, Cha Eun-woo mentioned the passing of MOON BIN, saying, "Last year was a very difficult year for me."
He continued, "I wrote the lyrics for this album. It's because I desperately wanted to express what was truly on my mind. I wrote the lyrics after days and nights of shooting, recording, trying to channel MOON BIN's perspective," as he again held back tears.
Upon hearing this, Yu Jae Seok sympathized, "I've met MOON BIN for shootings before. He was a great person. It still makes me feel sad to think about what happened to him..."
He added, "I still can't sing that song. The guilt was too overwhelming. I kept asking myself, 'Is it okay that I eat?' 'Is sleep even worth it?' MOON BIN appears frequently in my dreams," shedding tears as he spoke.
"In fact, when someone asks, 'Are you okay?' I don't like saying I'm okay, but I also don't like admitting I'm not okay. I was actually nervous about filming 'You Quiz on the Block' today, because I didn't want to seem okay, but also didn't want to seem not okay," he stated.
He added, "I know this is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life, so I'll strive harder. I'll live well, for MOON BIN's sake."
Cha Eun-woo then elaborated on his decision to choose the series "Wonderful World," a project he embarked on shortly after MOON BIN's passing.
"I felt that I needed to pull myself together and work hard so that my world wouldn't collapse. Although my agency said I could take a break, I ended up doing 'Wonderful World' because I wanted to. I felt a connection to Sun-yool, my character in the series. His backstory struck a chord with me. It also reminded me of MOON BIN, so that's why I wanted to take on the project."
