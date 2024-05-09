[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Opens Up About the Pain of Losing MOON BIN & Coping with Grief

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO welled up with tears as he spoke about the group's late member MOON BIN, who passed away last year.On May 8 episode of tvN's television show "You Quiz on the Block," Cha Eun-woo made a guest appearance.During the talk with the two hosts, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Cha Eun-woo discussed his struggles from last year.Suppressing his emotions, Cha Eun-woo mentioned the passing of MOON BIN, saying, "Last year was a very difficult year for me."He continued, "I wrote the lyrics for this album. It's because I desperately wanted to express what was truly on my mind. I wrote the lyrics after days and nights of shooting, recording, trying to channel MOON BIN's perspective," as he again held back tears.Upon hearing this, Yu Jae Seok sympathized, "I've met MOON BIN for shootings before. He was a great person. It still makes me feel sad to think about what happened to him..."Cha Eun-woo then expressed, "People tend to forget too easily. That's just really upsetting to think about. I believed that by writing about him, it would help keep his memory alive for a longer period of time. I penned the lyrics while crying my eyes out."He added, "I still can't sing that song. The guilt was too overwhelming. I kept asking myself, 'Is it okay that I eat?' 'Is sleep even worth it?' MOON BIN appears frequently in my dreams," shedding tears as he spoke."In fact, when someone asks, 'Are you okay?' I don't like saying I'm okay, but I also don't like admitting I'm not okay. I was actually nervous about filming 'You Quiz on the Block' today, because I didn't want to seem okay, but also didn't want to seem not okay," he stated.The ASTRO member continued, "The direction I've chosen for my life was to 'live better.' I've been working hard to achieve that. I think MOON BIN would have wanted that too," he said, adding, "The final line from 'Wonderful World' really resonated with me. 'May the world be more peaceful and affectionate to those who have the pain of loss.'"He added, "I know this is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life, so I'll strive harder. I'll live well, for MOON BIN's sake."Cha Eun-woo then elaborated on his decision to choose the series "Wonderful World," a project he embarked on shortly after MOON BIN's passing."I felt that I needed to pull myself together and work hard so that my world wouldn't collapse. Although my agency said I could take a break, I ended up doing 'Wonderful World' because I wanted to. I felt a connection to Sun-yool, my character in the series. His backstory struck a chord with me. It also reminded me of MOON BIN, so that's why I wanted to take on the project."Lastly, through a video message addressed to MOON BIN, Cha Eun-woo conveyed a heartfelt message, "Hey, MOON BIN. How are you? I miss you. I'll do my best to play my part in this world. Your share is covered. So, don't worry. Let's meet again, okay?"(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Fantagio)(SBS Star)