[SBS Star] Many Think WONYOUNG's Personality Also Says that She Is Born to Become a Superstar

On May 7, WONYOUNG joined comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."
She went on, "I'm not the shy type. Approaching others or speaking in front of a crowd doesn't faze me one bit. I can't recall a time I felt too shy to do be on a show, or struggled with being one."
Wowing, Jang Do-yeon asked, "What about when you're hosting awards ceremonies? That's a whole different kind of thing."
WONYOUNG replied, "Honestly, I don't really get nervous. It's just not something I've ever really experienced," making Jang Do-yeon surprise even further.
Reflecting on her debut stage, WONYOUNG reminisced, "My debut performance took place when I was 14 years old, and I wasn't nervous at all. In fact, I was just a bundle of excitement and joy. I don't think I've ever felt nervous in my life."
When asked about her fears, she chuckled and stated, "Ghosts and bugs, definitely."
With a big laugh, she continued, "After watching horror movies, I always find myself turning on all the lights in the bathroom and stealing a quick glance in the mirror while cleansing my face."
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)
(SBS Star)