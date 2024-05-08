뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Many Think WONYOUNG's Personality Also Says that She Is Born to Become a Superstar
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Many Think WONYOUNG's Personality Also Says that She Is Born to Become a Superstar

Published 2024.05.08 18:32 View Count
[SBS Star] Many Think WONYOUNG's Personality Also Says that She Is Born to Become a Superstar
Many believe that WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE's striking beauty, coupled with her lively energy and outgoing personality filled with aegyo, indicates that she was destined to become a superstar. 

On May 7, WONYOUNG joined comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2." 
WONYOUNG
WONYOUNG
While the two stars spoke together, WONYOUNG talked about her personality, "I'm really outgoing. I can make friends very easily. I also have lots of aegyo. I especially show a lot of aegyo to my mom. As soon as I get home, I run up to her and give her a hug." 

She went on, "I'm not the shy type. Approaching others or speaking in front of a crowd doesn't faze me one bit. I can't recall a time I felt too shy to do be on a show, or struggled with being one." 

Wowing, Jang Do-yeon asked, "What about when you're hosting awards ceremonies? That's a whole different kind of thing." 

WONYOUNG replied, "Honestly, I don't really get nervous. It's just not something I've ever really experienced," making Jang Do-yeon surprise even further. 

Reflecting on her debut stage, WONYOUNG reminisced, "My debut performance took place when I was 14 years old, and I wasn't nervous at all. In fact, I was just a bundle of excitement and joy. I don't think I've ever felt nervous in my life."

When asked about her fears, she chuckled and stated, "Ghosts and bugs, definitely." 

With a big laugh, she continued, "After watching horror movies, I always find myself turning on all the lights in the bathroom and stealing a quick glance in the mirror while cleansing my face." 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지