[SBS Star] Many Think WONYOUNG's Personality Also Says that She Is Born to Become a Superstar

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Many believe that WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE's striking beauty, coupled with her lively energy and outgoing personality filled with aegyo, indicates that she was destined to become a superstar.On May 7, WONYOUNG joined comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2."While the two stars spoke together, WONYOUNG talked about her personality, "I'm really outgoing. I can make friends very easily. I also have lots of aegyo. I especially show a lot of aegyo to my mom. As soon as I get home, I run up to her and give her a hug."She went on, "I'm not the shy type. Approaching others or speaking in front of a crowd doesn't faze me one bit. I can't recall a time I felt too shy to do be on a show, or struggled with being one."Wowing, Jang Do-yeon asked, "What about when you're hosting awards ceremonies? That's a whole different kind of thing."WONYOUNG replied, "Honestly, I don't really get nervous. It's just not something I've ever really experienced," making Jang Do-yeon surprise even further.Reflecting on her debut stage, WONYOUNG reminisced, "My debut performance took place when I was 14 years old, and I wasn't nervous at all. In fact, I was just a bundle of excitement and joy. I don't think I've ever felt nervous in my life."When asked about her fears, she chuckled and stated, "Ghosts and bugs, definitely."With a big laugh, she continued, "After watching horror movies, I always find myself turning on all the lights in the bathroom and stealing a quick glance in the mirror while cleansing my face."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)