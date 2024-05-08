뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Ye-joo Details the Pleasure of Working with Kim Soo Hyun & Kim Ji Won
Published 2024.05.08 14:33 View Count
Behind-the-scenes stories involving the leads of "Queen of Tears," actor Kim Soo Hyun and actress Kim Ji Won, have emerged.

Recently, actress Han Ye-joo took to her Instagram to share her experience of working with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won on tvN's drama "Queen of Tears."

Han Ye-joo released some selfies taken on the set of "Queen of Tears," and said, "Everybody's still talking about 'Queen of Tears'! I'm just so happy that I was part of it." 
Queen of Tears
After that, the actress fondly recalled a heartwarming moment with Kim Soo Hyun, saying, "I remember one time when we had a long wait, and Kim Soo Hyun went out of his way to bring three chairs for us to sit on. He insisted that we should wait comfortably."

Han Ye-joo also spoke warmly of Kim Ji Won, describing her as an angel who always brought warmth to the set with her radiant smile.

"Hoping to work with angelic Kim Ji Won again. Her cheerful presence always lit up the set."

She then reminisced about the time she had to brave heavy snowfall to get to the shooting location, which was not particularly fun.

However, she added that the camaraderie on set filled her with joy and left her with cherished memories, making the journey worthwhile.
Queen of Tears
Han Ye-joo acted with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the episode 15 of "Queen of Tears" where she joined them for an aquarium event.

As the behind-the-scenes anecdotes continue to surface, it is clear that the warmth and kindness displayed by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won extend beyond their interactions with the main cast, underscoring their genuine and considerate nature throughout the production of "Queen of Tears."
Queen of Tears
(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears, 'yourgrace21' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지