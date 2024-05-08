[SBS Star] Na Young-seok PD Tells How Much He Wants to Work with Kim Soo Hyun After Recent Encounter

이미지 확대하기

Producer Na Young-seok shared what it was like to meet actor Kim Soo Hyun for the first time at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards.The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards took place at an exhibition hall in COEX, Samsong-dong, Gangnam-district, Seoul, on May 7.During the awards ceremony, the Best Male Variety Performer award went to Na Young-seok.The producer expressed his surprise at his win as other nominees, entertainer Yu Jae Seok, cartoonist KIAN84, streamer/cartoonist Lee Mal-nyeon, and entertainer Tak Hae Hoon, were more active as performers than he was."I came here today to experience this funny and unexpected situation after being nominated in the category I thought I would never win. Now I regret not having a speech prepared.", Na Young-seok said during his acceptance speech."I guess I was honored to receive this award for neglecting my producing job and focusing more on growing my YouTube subscribers and creating content on my channel. Thanks to all my subscribers, by the way. I believe I received this award because I serve as a link between the media and the audience. I'll do my best to continue in that role.", the producer stated.Following the event, Na Young-seok shared the excitement of his award win by hosting a livestream on his YouTube channel alongside Lee Mal-nyeon.The viewers flooded the comment section with congratulations and words of support.Soon, people started asking questions about Na Young-seok's experience at the Baeksang Arts Awards; some specifically asked what Kim Soo Hyun was like in person since Na Young-seok was seated near him at the event."He's very handsome!", the producer remarked, "He has this boyish charm. People often say actors have a certain aura when you meet them. However, he was friendly and playful, which made me feel close to him. He also has nice manners."Then, the producer added, "I was so close to asking him, 'Would you be interested in doing a television show with me?'. But I couldn't ask him that because it was my first time seeing him."Na Young-seok's comment about Kim Soo Hyun thrilled online users; they expressed how much they want the producer to cast Kim Soo Hyun in his next television show.Na Young-seok, who produced a string of successful television shows, worked with many actors like Lee Soon-jae, Youn Yuh Jung, Cha Seung Won, Yu Hae-jin, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Jun, Jung Yumi, and Choi Woo Shik.As the producer expressed his desire to work with Kim Soo Hyun, fans' anticipation and excitement are reaching new heights.(Credit= '백상예술대상' '채널십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)