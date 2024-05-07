[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Leaves the Sweetest Message to His Homepage Master Closing Fansite

이미지 확대하기

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO left the sweetest message to his homepage master (a fan who take photos/videos of K-pop stars with professional gears, then upload high quality content on a dedicated fansite) as they close the fan page.On May 7, one homepage master of BAEKHYUN revealed that they would be closing the fan page at the end of this month.BAEKHYUN is known for responding to many fans online, but to everyone's surprise, he also came across the post announcing the closure and replied to it.In his reply, BAEKHYUN said, "I happened to stumble upon your post while browsing the internet, and I just had to say something. It might seem a bit late to say this to you, but thank you so much for everything you did for me up to now.""I hope only the good memories linger. Whatever you pursue next, I'll be cheering you on! Feel free to come back anytime. I'll be here," he added.Instead of getting upset that the fan was closing the fan page, perhaps leaving the fandom for good, BAEKHYUN chose to express only positive sentiments toward the fan who was departing.His heartfelt message deeply touched fans across the globe, demonstrating his warmth and understanding towards his supporters.After getting a reply from BAEKHYUN, the homepage master explained that they were closing the fansite not because they no longer like BAEKHYUN.The homepage master explained, "I decided to close it because my life has become too hectic, leaving me unable to get enough sleep every day. If I keep the site, I fear I'll sacrifice even more sleep just to see BAEKHYUN. That's why. It has nothing to do with him. There's nothing that he did wrong."They continued, "In fact, BAEKHYUN was the reason I kept going when life treated me poorly. I won't be posting anything online anymore, but I'll always be rooting for him. I hope he continues to receive all the love he deserves."(Credit= 'El_Cielo_9256' 'B_hundred_Hyun' X, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram)(SBS Star)