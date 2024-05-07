뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Just Get Tired Easily" Shin Hae Sun Tells How She Feels about Her 'Homebody' Image
[SBS Star] "I Just Get Tired Easily" Shin Hae Sun Tells How She Feels about Her 'Homebody' Image

[SBS Star] "I Just Get Tired Easily" Shin Hae Sun Tells How She Feels about Her 'Homebody' Image
Actress Shin Hae Sun, known as a homebody, confessed, "Now I want to pretend like I'm more energetic."

On May 7, Shin Hae Sun had an interview with a news outlet to discuss her upcoming film, 'Following', set to hit theaters on May 15.

'Following' is a mystery thriller film that follows 'Koo Jung-tae' (actor Byun Yo Han), a real estate agent who unexpectedly witnesses the death of 'Han So-ra' (Shin Hae Sun), a social media influencer who crafts a facade of a glamorous lifestyle through false posts.

The actress shared what it was like portraying 'Han So-ra', who is obsessed with taking pictures for her social media accounts; "The director and I visited many different places for that purpose. It was a whole new experience for me to visit fancy places just to take stunning photographs.", she said.
Shin Hae Sun
"I hate traveling. Just hearing about it drains me.", Shin Hae Sun expressed during her recent appearance on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube channel; in the interview, the actress was asked if her lack of excitement for taking pictures is like her feelings about traveling.

"Well, I don't think about snapping a picture to remember the moment, even while I'm traveling.", Shin Hae Sun remarked.

"Some people are good at capturing moments with photography. I sometimes envy their photography skills or desire to take photos.", the actress candidly shared.
Shin Hae Sun
Shin Hae Sun has been open about being a homebody; however, she said she has been feeling not so good about being known as one.

"Now I feel a bit embarrassed that I don't get outside more often. I want to pretend like I'm more energetic.", the actress said when asked, "If you don't go traveling, what kind of activities do you do on your vacation?"

The actress continued, "Talking about this subject always makes me realize how lacking enthusiasm my life is. Every time, it feels like a reality check."

"I talked so much about my preference for staying home doing nothing that when I meet people, they ask me, 'So, you're still just staying at home?'.", she said, adding, "But lately, I've been living my life more diligently, working out more and busy on set."

"I'm not a loner; I enjoy meeting people. It's just that I get tired easily.", she explained.
Shin Hae Sun
(Credit= IOK Company, CONTENT ZIO, Artist Studio, Moving Pictures Company)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
