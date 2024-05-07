[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Wow, She Really Takes After Her Mom!" Choo Sa Rang Walks like a Real Model

이미지 확대하기

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, was seen walking like a real model.On May 5, a new video was uploaded on Choo Sa Rang's Instagram.In this video, Choo Sa Rang is practicing her walk at a modeling academy.She appears very focused, as if even the practice session is a serious matter to her.With her height rapidly shooting up and her arms and legs astonishingly long, Choo Sa Rang showcased impressive proportions.She also demonstrated her modeling prowess by walking with near-professional grace, despite not being one.It was last year when Choo Sa Rang registered herself at a modeling agency, expressing her desire to pursue modeling.At that time, Choo Sung Hoon accompanied her to the academy, and the experience was broadcasted on KBS' television show "I Am the Boss."There, Choo Sa Rang had her height, weight, arm length, and leg length measured by an instructor; she measured 154 cm tall, weighed 34 kg, with 53 cm arms and 100 cm legs.The instructor noted that she was taller, leaner, and had longer arms and legs compared to her peers.With a proud smile, Choo Sung Hoon informed the instructor, "Sa Rang was 147 cm three months ago, which means she grew 7 cm taller in the past three months."He then inquired, "Do you think she has a good chance of becoming a model?"The instructor replied, "Certainly. She shows great focus while walking, so as long as she has a strong desire, she'll be able to become one."(Credit= 'choosarang_official' Instagram, KBS I Am the Boss)(SBS Star)