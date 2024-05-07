뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Want to Have Many Kids" Lee Jang-woo Expresses His Desire to Marry Girlfriend Cho Hye Won
Published 2024.05.07
Actor Lee Jang-woo has openly shared his desire to marry his 8-year-younger girlfriend, actress Cho Hye Won.

On May 6, cartoonist KIAN84 shared a new video featuring an interview with Lee Jang-woo on his YouTube channel.

While reflecting on his filmography, Lee Jang-woo expressed that appearing on MBC's beloved reality show 'We Got Married' was a turning point in his life.

"When I was asked to be on 'We Got Married', I thought my life was about to take a major turn. I immediately began to consider which car and house I should buy.", he playfully said.

"I became famous, which led me to shoot some commercials. I started living a better life where I could afford things. Before, the money I made from acting wasn't enough to support myself financially.", the actor recalled.
During his conversation with KIAN84, Lee Jang-woo said he is still pursuing his acting career despite currently focusing on his food businesses.

"When I was younger, I had a huge desire to become a star. In my twenties, I wanted to be a prominent actor.", said Lee Jang-woo.

He continued, "However, now I see life as a lengthy marathon. I've been working on my food businesses lately, but that doesn't mean my acting career has come to an end."

"Acting comes first to me.", Lee Jang-woo stated, highlighting his unwavering passion for acting.
Lee Jang-woo then spoke about his love life, mentioning his six-year relationship with Cho Hye Won.

"Through our relationship, my vibe has changed in a good way. It's fascinating.", the actor noted.

KIAN 84 then asked, "What about getting married?"

Lee Jang-woo replied, "Of course, I want to get married. I want to be married and have many kids. I know it's beyond my control, but I hope to have as many children as possible. I always wanted a big, crowded family."

"You know, my father is quite old. He was born in 1939. Every day, he calls me, asking when I'll get married.", the actor said, leaving the viewers to wonder if he and Cho Hye Won are getting closer to tying the knot.
Meanwhile, Lee Jang-woo and Cho Hye Won made their relationship public in June 2023.
(Credit= '인생84' YouTube, 'hye1_jo' 'palm_u_51' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지