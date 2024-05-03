뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Imagines Herself As a K-pop Girl Group Member; Reveals the Role She Would Take
Published 2024.05.03
Actress Kim Ji Won imagined what her role in a K-pop girl group would be if she were to debut as a member of one.

On May 3, the YouTube channel 'HighZium Studio' uploaded a video featuring Kim Ji Won.

In the video, the actress compared and ranked her characters from previous projects based on how well they fit a given description.

The actress began by introducing the characters, "There are 'Yoo Rachel' from 'The Heirs', 'Yoon Myung-ju' from 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Choi Ae-ra' from 'Fight for My Way', 'Tanya' from 'Arthdal Chronicles', 'Lee Eun-o' from 'Lovestruck in the City', 'Yeom Mi-jeong' from 'My Liberation Notes', and 'Hong Hae-in' from 'Queen of Tears'."
Kim Ji Won
When asked which character would be the richest, Kim Ji Won confidently answered, "Without a doubt, 'Hong Hae-in'.", mentioning the character she played in her latest project, a third-generation chaebol heiress.

Kim Ji Won chose 'Choi Ae-ra' as the one who cries the most, "She wants to be an announcer, but things don't go as she wishes. 'Choi Ae-ra' cried, I think, at least once in every episode."

The actress shared that she used to cry a lot when she was younger, then added, "Growing older, I learned how to persevere. Now I don't cry much compared to how I used to."

"Cool women in their 30s don't cry easily. We only cry when we have to.", she playfully said.
Kim Ji Won
Next, Kim Ji Won was to imagine the characters making their debut as K-pop girl group members and consider which roles each character would have in their group.

"This is hard. 'Tanya', who showed skillful dancing in 'Arthdal Chronicles', would be the main dancer. Given her military background, 'Yoon Myung-ju' would also make an excellent dancer. The lead vocalist would be 'Choi Ae-ra', who once performed at a scallop festival."

She continued, "'Yeom Mi-jeong' would be the leader. The youngest would be, of course, 'Yoo Rachel'. The 'visual' (the prettiest member) of the group would be 'Hong Hae-in', considering the fancy style she showed in 'Queen of Tears'. 'Lee Eun-o' would be a member who doubles as an actress."
Kim Ji Won
Then, Kim Ji Won had to tell which role she thought she would take if she debuted as a K-pop girl group member.

"In that situation, I will be the member who is all about giving reactions. I will cheer on other members when they're doing well. I'll be clapping wildly next to the members while they are talking to the cameras.", the actress remarked, grinning.
Kim Ji Won

(Credit= '하이지음스튜디오 HighZium studio' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
