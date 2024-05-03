[SBS Star] '41' Former Miss Korea Geum Na-na Reveals to Have Married a 26-Year-Older Chaebol 7 Years Ago

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It has recently come to light that Geum Na-na, a former Miss Korea, TV personality, and university professor aged 41, tied the knot seven years ago at the age of 34 in a discreet ceremony with a 60-year-old chaebol.According to a report by media outlet Ten Asia released on May 3, Geum Na-na, who currently serves as an assistant professor at Dongguk University, exchanged vows with Yoon Il-jeong, chairman of MDI Leisure Development, in a private wedding ceremony seven years ago.The age gap between the couple has been revealed to be almost 30 years; to be exact, it is 26 years.Geum Na-na was born in 1983, while Yoon Il-jeong was born in 1957, making him 67 years old this year.Following the passing of his first wife, Chairman Yoon raised his only daughter before marrying Geum Na-na.The couple opted for a private ceremony due to various factors including their age disparity, Yoon Il-jeong's remarriage, and consideration for his daughter.Chairman Yoon is a prominent figure in the construction sector, presiding over a company with ownership of 11 affiliates.Their wedding ceremony was taken place at the Seaes Hotel & Resort in Jeju, renowned for featuring in numerous popular dramas such as "Secret Garden," "Boys over Flowers," and "Princess Hours."Born in 1983, Geum Na-na was crowned Miss Korea Gyeongbuk Jin in 2002 while pursuing a medical degree.She pursued further studies in the United States, earning her bachelor's degree from Harvard University, followed by master's degrees from Columbia University.Eventually, she returned to Harvard University to complete her doctoral studies.(Credit= Your Vibes, MBC)(SBS Star)