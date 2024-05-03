[SBS Star] Park Soi Reflects on Her Last Birthday When Jang Ki Yong Gave Her a Surprise Gift

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Child actress Park Soi shared her thoughts on the experience of working alongside actor Jang Ki Yong in "The Atypical Family."On May 2, JTBC's new drama "The Atypical Family" held a press conference at one hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul."The Atypical Family" is a fantasy romance that follows the journey of Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki Yong), a man with extraordinary abilities who, despite being unable to save anyone with his abilities before, ultimately rescues his destined woman (actress Cheon Woo-hee).As Park Soi portrays Bok Gwi-joo's daughter, Bok Yi-na, in the series, she discussed her chemistry with Jang Ki Yong during the press conference.Referring to Jang Ki Yong as "Dad Gwi-joo," Park Soi expressed with a smile, "Dad Gwi-joo was always so kind to me. He even surprised me with a birthday gift; he truly felt like a father, a real father."In response to Park Soi's words, Jang Ki Yong blushed slightly red. Then, he stated, "I think if our characters had been a bit closer as father and daughter in the drama, maybe we would've become closer in real life too."Shyly, he continued, "I remember it was the day before our final shoot or something, it happened to be Soi's birthday, so I prepared a surprise birthday present for her."After that, the host entertainer Park Kyung-rim commented on Park Soi's strong resemblance to Jang Ki Yong.To this, Park Soi chuckled and remarked, "Many people told me that I look like Dad Gwi-joo, so it's really flattering. Thank you. I'm happy."Park Soi and Jang Ki Yong both then shared how nice it was to work with each other.(Credit= JTBC The Atypical Family)(SBS Star)