[SBS Star] "At My Restaurant, They..." Hong Seok-chun Spotted Chung Kyung-ho♥Sooyoung Exchange Rings?
[SBS Star] "At My Restaurant, They..." Hong Seok-chun Spotted Chung Kyung-ho♥Sooyoung Exchange Rings?

Published 2024.05.02 18:56 View Count
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun said he witnessed a sweet moment between actor Chung Kyung-ho and K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Sooyoung, a couple who have been together for 12 years.

On the May 1 episode of Channel A's television show 'Shinrang Class', musical actor Enoch visited a studio Hong Seok-chun recently launched.

After taking pictures at the studio, Enoch said he needed to leave because he had a date with an actress whom he had shared a kiss with in the past; "Well, actresses love me!", Hong Seok-chun remarked and followed the actor on his date.

The actress Enoch mentioned greeted them at the restaurant; she was musical actor Choi Su-jin, Sooyoung's older sister.

"How have you been? And wow, you look stunning today!", Enoch complimented Choi Su-jin, causing her to smile.

Hong Seok-chun chimed in, "Enoch is quite the charmer. He said you two were having a date at a restaurant, and I decided to tag along and be an unwelcome guest."
Sooyoung & Chung Kyung-ho
During their conversation, Hong Seok-chun asked Choi Su-jin, "When was the last time you were in a relationship?"

"It was one and a half years ago.", Choi Su-jin replied, adding, "Now I'm starting to feel comfortable about being on my own. Maybe I should meet somebody before I become too accustomed to it."

Hong Seok-chun inquired the two actors about the kiss Enoch mentioned earlier, only to find out that they were both part of the same musical that featured a scene where they had to kiss on stage.

"We kissed twice during each performance.", Choi Su-jin said; Hong Seok-chun playfully pondered the number of kisses they had shared and joked, "You guys, move in together already!"
Sooyoung & Chung Kyung-ho
While enjoying a delicious meal, Hong Seok-chun asked Choi Su-jin, "How's everything between Sooyoung and Kyung-ho?"; Choi Su-jin responded, "They are doing really well."

Hong Seok-chun said the couple frequents a restaurant he runs for romantic dates; he then recalled witnessing their cute moment.

"They contacted me and asked if they could come to my restaurant, mentioning that it was their anniversary. I agreed, and they came. I saw them exchange gifts, which looked like small rings.", Hong Seok-chun recounted.

Choi Su-jin remarked, "They often exchange gifts like that. In my opinion, the two are right for each other. Even in situations where they could easily get angry with each other, they never do. They are such a lovely couple."
Sooyoung & Chung Kyung-ho
(Credit= Channel A Shinrang Class, 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
