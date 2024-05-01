[SBS Star] "It Reminded Me of..." Song Joong Ki Tells Why It Felt So Great to Play Vincenzo

On April 28, one fashion magazine released Song Joong Ki's video interview online.
In this interview, Song Joong Ki compared some of the characters he has portrayed to himself.
He continued, "But I generally find it hard to endure when faced with rudeness that goes beyond common sense."
Moreover, he explained, "When I was filming 'Vincenzo' in 2021, I felt a lot of satisfaction because I actually got to take my revenge on those guys at the end. While filming 'The Innocent Man,' I really wanted revenge deep down but ended up enduring it when I finally met the target of revenge. I just swallowed it back down inside."
He went on, "Since both stories centered around revenge, I actually thought about 'The Innocent Man' quite a bit while filming 'Vincenzo.' As Vincenzo tried to get back at them, like he was going to seek full, 100% revenge, it felt amazing, you know. Like when you take a pill for a bad stomach and finally feel better," then chuckled.
Song Joong Ki emphasized, "I certainly don't need a second life."
