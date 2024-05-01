뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Reminded Me of..." Song Joong Ki Tells Why It Felt So Great to Play Vincenzo
[SBS Star] "It Reminded Me of..." Song Joong Ki Tells Why It Felt So Great to Play Vincenzo

[SBS Star] "It Reminded Me of..." Song Joong Ki Tells Why It Felt So Great to Play Vincenzo
Actor Song Joong Ki shared why it felt so good to act his character Vincenzo in tvN's 2021 series "Vincenzo." 

On April 28, one fashion magazine released Song Joong Ki's video interview online. 

In this interview, Song Joong Ki compared some of the characters he has portrayed to himself.
Song Joong Ki
Discussing his character Kang Ma-ru in "The Innocent Man" (2012), Song Joong Ki said, "I seem to endure most things well, like Kang Ma-ru in 'The Innocent Man.' I see some similarities in that sense."

He continued, "But I generally find it hard to endure when faced with rudeness that goes beyond common sense."

Moreover, he explained, "When I was filming 'Vincenzo' in 2021, I felt a lot of satisfaction because I actually got to take my revenge on those guys at the end. While filming 'The Innocent Man,' I really wanted revenge deep down but ended up enduring it when I finally met the target of revenge. I just swallowed it back down inside."

He went on, "Since both stories centered around revenge, I actually thought about 'The Innocent Man' quite a bit while filming 'Vincenzo.' As Vincenzo tried to get back at them, like he was going to seek full, 100% revenge, it felt amazing, you know. Like when you take a pill for a bad stomach and finally feel better," then chuckled. 
Song Joong Ki
Lastly, the actor also spoke about playing Jin Do-jun in "Reborn Rich" (2022), "Jin Do-jun basically lives his second life, remembering everything from his previous life. It was my character, but I really thought my head was going to explode while playing it. Life just seemed too complicated like that. What I realized then was that it's better to live once, without regrets, just doing what you want." 

Song Joong Ki emphasized, "I certainly don't need a second life." 
Song Joong Ki
(Credit= '아레나옴므플러스' YouTube, tvN Vincenzo) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
