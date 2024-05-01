[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Hugs Kim Ji Won in Tears on the Last Day of 'Queen of Tears' Shooting

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Soo Hyun hugged his "Queen of Tears" co-star Kim Ji Won in tears on the last day of their filming.On May 1, tvN released a behind-the-scenes footage of their drama "Queen of Tears" from their last shooting on YouTube.The video started off by Kim Soo Hyun saying, "Honestly, I can't believe it's our last shooting today. It feels like we just had our first shoot," and turned to Kim Ji Won standing behind him, asking, "When was our first shoot?"Surprised when Kim Ji Won replied, "It was April last year," he briefly reminisced about the year of filming that followed.On this day, each member of the cast was seen taking pictures together and expressing their feelings to the camera before they headed home after wrapping up their shooting.When Kim Ji Won finished filming, Kim Soo Hyun went over to say goodbye to her.He said to her, "Well done!" then added, sounding a bit choked up, "You're no longer Hong Hae-in now. I don't know why, but it all feels really weird all of a sudden. I was alright earlier, but... I'm starting to feel kind of emotional."Then, Kim Soo Hyun gave Kim Ji Won a big hug, and Kim Ji Won also seemed to have turned slightly emotional at this point.After Kim Soo Hyun was done with his shooting, he hugged the director and received a round of applause from the production crew.Standing in front of the camera, Kim Soo Hyun commented, "I do feel relieved as the filming is over. It's only sinking in now, feeling real. It's my first time doing such a long shoot, that lasted for a year. So, my feelings are pretty complex at the moment," as he fought back tears welling up in his eyes.With tears filled up in his eyes, he paused for a moment, unable to continue speaking.A few moments later, he continued, "There was definitely a strong bond among all the team members. I truly believe I was fortunate to have worked with such amazing people," he said.(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)