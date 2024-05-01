뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Tried to Make the Perfect JENNIE Song" ZICO Reveals that He Wrote 6 Songs for JENNIE
K-pop boy group Block B's leader ZICO shared that he had written as many as six songs for JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK before they actually started working together.

On April 30, a new episode of entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show "The K-Star Next Door" featuring ZICO was released online. 

While Jonathan and ZICO spoke, Jonathan pointed out that ZICO's amazing song-producing skills, creating numerous hit songs since his days with Block B.

Then, he asked ZICO which of his songs generates the highest royalties, stating, "Which one makes you earn more money than the others? Are there any songs that you would like to give a kiss if they were alive?" 

ZICO laughed and answered, "I mean, I would want to give all of them a kiss, to be honest. But if I have to pinpoint the top earner, it would likely be 'Any Song.'"
After that, ZICO talked about his recent collaboration with JENNIE; ZICO and JENNIE release "SPOT!" on April 26. 

Explaining the collaboration, he said, "I didn't pick the song first and then decide on the featuring artist. I thought, 'I want to collaborate with JENNIE,' and then created the song. 'SPOT!' was crafted specifically for JENNIE."

He further explained his approach, saying, "Apart from that track, I made five other options. So, six songs in total. Every one of them was tailored for JENNIE. Before presenting our collaborative tracks to JENNIE, I narrowed them down to two. I then played those two for her. If there was only one option, it might not capture her interest, you know."

Reflecting on working with JENNIE, ZICO mentioned, "We hadn't worked together before, so I had to understand JENNIE's style. JENNIE tends to interpret the song herself. Instead of proposing options, I simply kept recording and would say, 'I like that part,' when I found something I liked."
 

(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
