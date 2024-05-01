[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Shares 'Queen of Tears' Group Chat Is Inactive Already; He Explains

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Sung Hoon revealed that the group chat consisting of the cast of "Queen of Tears" is inactive already.After the airing of its final episode on April 28, the beloved romantic comedy series "Queen of Tears" on tvN concluded its run.Subsequently, Park Sung Hoon engaged with the media to reflect on his experience with the series.During his press interview on April 29, Park Sung Hoon said, "A group chat was created with Soo Hyun, Ji Won, Dong-yeon and Joo Been, but it's basically inactive now. Most of us are introverts, so we just exchanged initial messages like 'It's so far so good' and 'It's pretty enjoyable' after watching the first episode," bringing laughter.Afterward, the actor went on to tell how the group chat was formed, "I didn't have Soo Hyun and Ji Won's numbers until we were filming our 10th episode. One actor I'd worked with before exchanged numbers and created a group chat on the first day of the table read, which I thought was fantastic. It really helped break the ice. So, I thought I'd do the same this time with the 'Queen of Tears' cast; exchange numbers right from the start."With a sigh, he continued, "But during the table read of 'Queen of Tears,' I wasn't feeling well, so I completely missed that chance. And because of that, I spent several months without having their numbers."He added, "I later gathered courage and asked for their numbers. Then, I joked to them, 'Is there a group chat without me in it?' They were both like, 'I don't think so...'" and laughed.Park Sung Hoon then explained, "Originally, five of us were supposed to meet, but only Dong-yeon, Joo Been, and I could make it. So, we exchanged our numbers then. You know, Soo Hyun and Ji Won hardly had any days off, and their workload was immense. It was tough to sync our schedules with theirs. So, it took some time for us to get close.""Queen of Tears" concluded with a viewership rating of 24.8%, surpassing "Crash Landing on You," which was previously tvN's highest-rated drama.(Credit= BH Entertainment, tvN Queen of Tears)(SBS Star)