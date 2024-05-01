[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Shares 'Queen of Tears' Group Chat Is Inactive Already; He Explains

After the airing of its final episode on April 28, the beloved romantic comedy series "Queen of Tears" on tvN concluded its run.
Subsequently, Park Sung Hoon engaged with the media to reflect on his experience with the series.
During his press interview on April 29, Park Sung Hoon said, "A group chat was created with Soo Hyun, Ji Won, Dong-yeon and Joo Been, but it's basically inactive now. Most of us are introverts, so we just exchanged initial messages like 'It's so far so good' and 'It's pretty enjoyable' after watching the first episode," bringing laughter.
With a sigh, he continued, "But during the table read of 'Queen of Tears,' I wasn't feeling well, so I completely missed that chance. And because of that, I spent several months without having their numbers."
He added, "I later gathered courage and asked for their numbers. Then, I joked to them, 'Is there a group chat without me in it?' They were both like, 'I don't think so...'" and laughed.
Park Sung Hoon then explained, "Originally, five of us were supposed to meet, but only Dong-yeon, Joo Been, and I could make it. So, we exchanged our numbers then. You know, Soo Hyun and Ji Won hardly had any days off, and their workload was immense. It was tough to sync our schedules with theirs. So, it took some time for us to get close."
(Credit= BH Entertainment, tvN Queen of Tears)
(SBS Star)