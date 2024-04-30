뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Shares What Their Secret to a Strong Relationship Between All 13 Members Is
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Shares What Their Secret to a Strong Relationship Between All 13 Members Is

Published 2024.04.30 18:35 View Count
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Shares What Their Secret to a Strong Relationship Between All 13 Members Is
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN revealed the secret to maintaining a strong relationship among all 13 members.

On April 29, SEVENTEEN dropped their new album "17 IS RIGHT HERE" with the title track "MAESTRO." 

During the press conference that took place at Conrad Seoul in the evening of April 29, the members of SEVENTEEN shared insights into their remarkable teamwork.

The group's leader S.COUPS said, "We gather regularly, and I truly believe these meetings are crucial. Conversation is key for us. There have been difficult times when communication was lacking. Through conversation, we've managed to understand each other better."

He continued, smiling, "We're more than just a work relationship to me; it's probably the same for the rest of the guys too. It feels like our teamwork has naturally evolved this way."
SEVENTEEN
HOSHI stated after S.COUPS, "With so many members, it's possible for relationships to sour, but I feel like we were lucky to have met good people. I feel like I've met lifelong friends. Since we grew up together, being with them often takes me back to our high school days."

SEUNGKWAN added, "When we talk, we don't just have good conversations. We also make complaints, and sometimes even end up arguing with each other big time. But we've reached a point where we can laugh about those times together. We've now formed a bond that no one can break." 
SEVENTEEN
13-member group SEVENTEEN made their debut under PLEDIS Entertainment in May 2015. 

Many K-pop groups either disband, sign with different agencies, or shift focus to individual activities after their initial 7-year contract with their company. 

However, SEVENTEEN stands out as one of those rare K-pop groups that not only all the members renewed their contract with their original agency but also continues to prioritize the group over individual activities.
SEVENTEEN
(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지