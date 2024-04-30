[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Shares What Their Secret to a Strong Relationship Between All 13 Members Is

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN revealed the secret to maintaining a strong relationship among all 13 members.On April 29, SEVENTEEN dropped their new album "17 IS RIGHT HERE" with the title track "MAESTRO."During the press conference that took place at Conrad Seoul in the evening of April 29, the members of SEVENTEEN shared insights into their remarkable teamwork.The group's leader S.COUPS said, "We gather regularly, and I truly believe these meetings are crucial. Conversation is key for us. There have been difficult times when communication was lacking. Through conversation, we've managed to understand each other better."He continued, smiling, "We're more than just a work relationship to me; it's probably the same for the rest of the guys too. It feels like our teamwork has naturally evolved this way."HOSHI stated after S.COUPS, "With so many members, it's possible for relationships to sour, but I feel like we were lucky to have met good people. I feel like I've met lifelong friends. Since we grew up together, being with them often takes me back to our high school days."SEUNGKWAN added, "When we talk, we don't just have good conversations. We also make complaints, and sometimes even end up arguing with each other big time. But we've reached a point where we can laugh about those times together. We've now formed a bond that no one can break."13-member group SEVENTEEN made their debut under PLEDIS Entertainment in May 2015.Many K-pop groups either disband, sign with different agencies, or shift focus to individual activities after their initial 7-year contract with their company.However, SEVENTEEN stands out as one of those rare K-pop groups that not only all the members renewed their contract with their original agency but also continues to prioritize the group over individual activities.(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)