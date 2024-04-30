뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Recalls How Harsh Fashion Industry Was to Her When She Started Modeling at 16
Published 2024.04.30
Model Han Hye Jin shared her experience of starting her modeling career at 16.

On April 29, Han Hye Jin posted a video on her YouTube channel where she visited Sillim-dong, a neighborhood in Seoul where she spent most of her school days.

Han Hye Jin took a stroll down memory lane in the neighborhood and visited a white sundae (Korean blood sausage) diner she used to visit frequently.

While having a delicious meal, Han Hye Jin started talking about her past.

The model said her life changed drastically at one moment, mentioning that her modeling career came to her as if it were destiny.

"I was in my puberty when I entered the fashion industry.", she said and reminisced about how intense the fashion industry can be, especially for a girl at that age. 
Han Hye Jin
Han Hye Jin shared a personal experience that showed how emotionally unstable she was at the time.

"I had this magazine with a photo of Gisele Bündchen (Brazilian fashion model) where she was on her knees, naked. One day, my father accidentally dropped the magazine and tore the page with the photo. I lost it and unleashed my anger on him for the first time."

"Plus, I was crying. During that period in my life, I was very emotionally unstable. When I was crying that day, I couldn't understand why I was crying.", she recalled and said, "That incident is a clear example of how puberty hit me."
Han Hye Jin
Han Hye Jin continued, "So, imagine how tough it would have been for me when I started my modeling career during puberty. I was experiencing emotional turmoil, and people in the industry labeled me as a rude one with an attitude."

"I mean, I was only a 16-year-old girl who used to go to fashion show venues in school uniform. And people in the industry judged my personality and assessed me according to commercial standards.", the model expressed.

"One should be professional in their paid job. But how can you expect everyone to be exactly like that at all times?", the model said, adding that the industry forced her to show the professional attitude of a mature individual.

"Anyway, it was quite harsh.", Han Hye Jin said; she let out a deep sigh, recalling how harsh the industry was to her when she was 16.
Han Hye Jin

(Credit= '한혜진 Han Hye Jin' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
