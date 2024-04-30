[SBS Star] Lee Joo Been Praises Kim Soo Hyun & Kim Ji Won's Professionalism to the Skies

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Joo Been praised "Queen of Tears" co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's professionalism to the skies.Recently, Lee Joo Been had an interview with the press to speak about her smash hit series "Queen of Tears" that concluded on April 28.During the interview, Lee Joo Been said, "I expected the drama to receive quite a bit of love, but I never expected it to reach this level. I'm truly surprised and deeply moved by the overwhelming support from diverse age groups and countries. It's made me realize the importance of striving to improve both personally and professionally.""When I heard that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won were cast as the leads, I thought, 'Wow, this is it. This drama is going to be successful.' I mean, 'Queen of Tears' was written by a star writer and directed by such a great director as well. It's not easy to gather everyone like that in one place, but it did, you know." she excited continued.The actress went on, "Being part of this project has been an incredible learning experience for me, more so than any other project I've worked on so far. With many veteran actors and superstars on set, the opportunity to learn was plentiful. I was able to gain valuable insights both as an actor and as a person."Furthermore, Lee Joo Been praised the leads of "Queen of Tears," Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, saying, "If I had to portray characters like them, constantly channeling so much emotion and energy, I'd probably feel like hiding away during my downtime, but they weren't like that at all."She added, "While they were acting, they maintained intense focus, and when they weren't, they took great care of the production crew and fellow actors. Their energy radiated vibrancy, possibly deriving from their confidence and composure as the leads," giving the thumbs up.(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears)(SBS Star)