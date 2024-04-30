뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joo Been Praises Kim Soo Hyun & Kim Ji Won's Professionalism to the Skies
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Joo Been Praises Kim Soo Hyun & Kim Ji Won's Professionalism to the Skies

Published 2024.04.30 17:36 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Joo Been Praises Kim Soo Hyun & Kim Ji Won's Professionalism to the Skies
Actress Lee Joo Been praised "Queen of Tears" co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's professionalism to the skies. 

Recently, Lee Joo Been had an interview with the press to speak about her smash hit series "Queen of Tears" that concluded on April 28. 
Lee Joo Been
During the interview, Lee Joo Been said, "I expected the drama to receive quite a bit of love, but I never expected it to reach this level. I'm truly surprised and deeply moved by the overwhelming support from diverse age groups and countries. It's made me realize the importance of striving to improve both personally and professionally."

"When I heard that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won were cast as the leads, I thought, 'Wow, this is it. This drama is going to be successful.' I mean, 'Queen of Tears' was written by a star writer and directed by such a great director as well. It's not easy to gather everyone like that in one place, but it did, you know." she excited continued. 

The actress went on, "Being part of this project has been an incredible learning experience for me, more so than any other project I've worked on so far. With many veteran actors and superstars on set, the opportunity to learn was plentiful. I was able to gain valuable insights both as an actor and as a person." 
Lee Joo Been
Furthermore, Lee Joo Been praised the leads of "Queen of Tears," Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, saying, "If I had to portray characters like them, constantly channeling so much emotion and energy, I'd probably feel like hiding away during my downtime, but they weren't like that at all." 

She added, "While they were acting, they maintained intense focus, and when they weren't, they took great care of the production crew and fellow actors. Their energy radiated vibrancy, possibly deriving from their confidence and composure as the leads," giving the thumbs up.  
Lee Joo Been
(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지