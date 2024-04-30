[SBS Star] "Last Year, I..." Kim Yun Jee Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Secret for a While

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Kim Yun Jee, also known as NS Yoon-G, has recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child; during her TV appearance, she explained why she kept the news private for a while.Kim Yun Jee and her husband, Choi Woo-sung, a businessman, guested on the April 29 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'.During the show, the married couple revealed incredible news that Kim Yun Jee was 28 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.After stating it was their first time announcing the news, the couple explained why they had not opened up about this exciting development sooner."Something unfortunate happened last year.", Choi Woo-sung remarked before Kim Yun Jee revealed that she had a miscarriage back then.The actress first opened up about the obstacles they have faced in starting a family, "Over the past three years, we've tried everything. I've undergone IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) more than twice. And thankfully, I got pregnant naturally last year.""I visited the gynecologist's office to listen to the baby's heartbeat. While I was getting an ultrasound, the doctor went silent. The silence lasted for a while.", she said, recalling the heartbreaking moment when she found out about her miscarriage.When the couple was blessed with another baby through IVF, they decided to wait until the baby was stable before announcing the news, they explained.Kim Yun Jee also talked about how she could have kept her pregnancy secret until she was 28 weeks pregnant."There was work to do, including participating in promotions for a movie and stuff. I was going to inform everyone if it became noticeable, but it took longer than I expected.", the actress said and laughed."During the first six months of my pregnancy, I gained 4 kg (8.81 pounds). Now I've put on 7 kg (15.43 pounds) than usual. My pregnancy wasn't noticeable. Just my belly protruded slightly.", she said and added, "I usually wore oversized clothes even before getting pregnant, so nobody noticed."The actress revealed that she was six months pregnant when she appeared on SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS' and seven months pregnant when she guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'; everyone in the studio was surprised, especially comedian Kim Gu-ra, who hosts 'Radio Star'.(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, '_yunjeekim_' Instagram)(SBS Star)