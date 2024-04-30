[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Recalls Getting Texts Threatening Her to Tell Them About 'Queen of Tears' Ending

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Ji Won recalled the time when she received texts from friends threatening her to tell them about the ending of "Queen of Tears."On April 28, tvN's smash hit romantic comedy series "Queen of Tears" aired its final episode.Following the broadcast, Kim Ji Won spoke with the media to discuss her journey as Hong Hae-in in "Queen of Tears."Kim Ji Won started off by stating, "I'm truly grateful for receiving so much love from the viewers as Hong Hae-in in 'Queen of Tears.' Watching the viewers' reactions, I felt like I was able to enjoy this project even more. It was great to ride the roller coaster of emotions together with the viewers, going up and down, and enjoying it together."She continued, "In scenes where anger was expressed, I immersed myself and shared in the emotion alongside the viewers. During joyful scenes, witnessing their reactions of joy made me reflect on those moments when I filmed while deliberating on how to enhance the portrayal. It was fascinating how it brought back those memories."She added with a laugh, "I also have a funny memory of receiving many threatening(?) messages asking me things like, 'Is it going to be a happy ending or sad ending? Just tell me. I won't tell anyone!' and 'What are you doing?! You need to act fast and regain control over Queens Group!' from people around me."After that, Kim Ji Won shared what kind of memories Hong Hae-in will leave for her, "I sense that Hong Hae-in will linger in my thoughts like a 'four-leaf clover.' The character doesn't linger in despair for too long; instead, she swiftly confronts challenges with determination. These instances have made me view her as an 'icon of resilience' or 'icon of positivity.' I aim to remember Hong Hae-in for her ability to overcome adversity, providing strength and hope even in the toughest of times, much like a 'four-leaf clover.'"Kim Ji Won's reflections offered a glimpse into the dedication and emotional depth she brought to her role in "Queen of Tears."As the series concluded, her portrayal of Hong Hae-in is sure to make a lasting impression on viewers, just as it has deeply affected Kim Ji Won.(Credit= HighZiumStudio)(SBS Star)