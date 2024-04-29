뉴스
[SBS Star] Moon Hee Joon Shares So-yul Proposed to Him Only After a Week Into Their Relationship
Published 2024.04.29
K-pop boy group H.O.T.'s leader Moon Hee Joon revealed that he was proposed to by his wife So-yul, formerly of girl group Crayon Pop.

On April 18, the appearance of the Moon Hee Joon and So-yul couple was broadcast on the KBS' television show "The Return of Superman." 

On this day, Moon Hee Joon's family visited a museum where he and So-yul had previously gone on a date before their marriage.

Seeing the H.O.T group videos exhibited in the museum, their daughter Hee-yul said, "You really seems like an old person, Daddy!" bringing laughter.

Moon Hee Joon then asked about So-yul's age when he was active as a member of H.O.T. 

To this, So-yul surprised him and Hee-yul by saying, "I was only seven years old."
The Return of Superman
The Return of Superman
Afterward, the couple visited a restaurant nearby where they had secretly dated in the past. 

As So-yul reminisced about their past date there, Hee-yul asked, "Dad, where did you two meet for the first time?" 

Moon Hee Joon told Hee-yul that they met at the third streetlight at Galleria Department Store in Apgujeong, Seoul. 

While discussing this, the couple had a dispute about who contacted whom first before they officially started dating each other. 

Moon Hee Joon then exposed, "You know what? It doesn't matter who did it first. Because you proposed to me first. Just a week after we met." 
The Return of Superman
The Return of Superman
To this, So-yul laughed and admitted, "Ah yes, I did," continuing, "During that time, I was craving walnut pastries for a whole month, but my busy schedule prevented me from satisfying that craving. Yet, he went out of his way to get them for me. It touched my heart. I knew then that this person would take good care of me even after we got married. That was why I proposed."

After that, Hee-yul asked with a smile, "So, this is just a little love fight, right? You still love each other, don't you?"

When So-yul responded, "I do. I love him a lot," Moon Hee Joon jokingly said, "See? Hee-yul, she's always the first one to confess her love to me!"
The Return of Superman
The Return of Superman
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
