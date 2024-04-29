뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Plot' Cast Say Gang Dong Won Made Them Angry Because He Was Too Perfect
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'The Plot' Cast Say Gang Dong Won Made Them Angry Because He Was Too Perfect

Published 2024.04.29 17:09 View Count
[SBS Star] 'The Plot' Cast Say Gang Dong Won Made Them Angry Because He Was Too Perfect
The cast of an upcoming movie "The Plot" shared how actor Gang Dong Won made them angry with his flawlessness. 

On April 29, there was a press conference for "The Plot," where the director and actors took the stage to discuss the film.

"The Plot" is a movie that depicts the story of Yeong-il (Gang Dong Won), a manipulator who orchestrates commissioned assassinations into perfect staged accidents, only to find himself entangled in unexpected events.

Director Lee Yo-seop praised Gang Dong Won, saying, "He's got a perfect face. I consider it an honor to have seen someone like him with my own eyes. He also has a dark charm like a comic book character. I would describe him as 'a handsome guy with dark charms.' His charm and humane gestures blend together so well that when you see him through the camera, you repeatedly think to yourself, 'I'm so blessed.'"
Gang Dong Won
When asked about her chemistry with Gng Dong Won her role as Jackie, a veteran team member of Yeong-il, actress Lee Mi-sook replied, "It was good. Of course, I followed Gang Dong Won's character's lead, but I also provided various opinions and expertise to create the perfect scenario since I'm a veteran. Everyone listened well, and that was nice," then she laughed. 

She jokingly added, "I've always been a fan of Gang Dong Won, but you know what? He made me angry during our shoots. It was because he had too many good qualities. That made me think, 'Why does he have only good things? Why?!' So I even joked, 'What can I do to find a flaw in him? Are there any ways?' I was just desperate to find his flaw." 

Her remark not only had the entire cast of "The Plot" bursting into laughter but also nodding in unanimous agreement.
Gang Dong Won
(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지