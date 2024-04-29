뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Just Doesn't Let Us Pay" Kim Dong Jun Says Yim Siwan Always Pays for ZE:A's Gatherings
[SBS Star] "He Just Doesn't Let Us Pay" Kim Dong Jun Says Yim Siwan Always Pays for ZE:A's Gatherings

Published 2024.04.29
[SBS Star] "He Just Doesn't Let Us Pay" Kim Dong Jun Says Yim Siwan Always Pays for ZE:A's Gatherings
Kim Dong Jun of K-pop boy group ZE:A shared that the group's member Yim Siwan is always the one who pays for their gatherings. 

On April 28 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Huh Young Man's Food Travel," Kim Dong Jun made a guest appearance.

While speaking together over a meal, Huh Young Man said, "Kwang Hee is part of your group, right? I filmed with him last year. We went to Bucheon together." 

Kim Dong Jun responded, "Yeah, Kwang Hee is such an incredible guy. He is really lively, loyal and thoughtful. He also has a very kind heart." 
Kim Dong Jun
When asked if the members of ZE:A gather together time to time, Kim Dong Jun nodded and said, "Yeah, we do." 

Then, Huh Young Man asked if there is a specific member who pays for the whole thing more often than others. 

Immediately, Kim Dong Jun went, "Yes, there is. Most of the time, Siwan pays for our food and drinks. He honestly doesn't let us pay for them. He is the oldest one, so that's probably why. He's really responsible like that." 

To this, Huh Young Man commented, "Well, those kinds of hyungs are always loved by the younger ones. Siwan sounds like a good guy." 
Kim Dong Jun
Kim Dong Jun
ZE:A is a K-pop group which debuted in January 2010. 

Despite their period of inactivity, the members of ZE:A are maintaining a close relationship with each other. 

Kim Dong Jun previously expressed that the ZE:A members are like family to him, emphasizing that they always support each other regardless of their individual paths.

(Credit= TV CHOSUN Huh Young Man's Food Travel, 'yim_siwang' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지