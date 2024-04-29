[SBS Star] "On Set, We Called Him..." Lee Joo Been Talks about 'Queen of Tears' Co-Star Kwak Dong Yeon

이미지 확대하기

'Queen of Tears' Lee Joo Been opened up about her experience working with co-star Kwak Dong Yeon, with whom she portrayed a married couple.On April 29, a news outlet published a recent interview with Lee Joo Been about tvN's drama 'Queen of Tears', which aired its final episode on April 28.'Queen of Tears' tells the love story between 'Hong Hae-in' (actress Kim Ji Won), a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and 'Baek Hyun-woo' (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri.Kwak Dong Yeon played 'Hong Soo-cheol', the younger brother of 'Hong Hae-in', and Lee Joo Been played 'Cheon Da-hye', his wife, who kept dark secrets behind her caring demeanor.During the interview, Lee Joo Been described what Kwak Dong Yeon was like as her on-set partner, giving him a near-perfect score of 95 out of 100.She laughed and added, "He's so funny that I had a hard time keeping from laughing during our scene together. That's why I had to take away five points.""Kwak Dong Yeon is smart, sensible, and hard-working.", the actress expressed, "We used to call him 'genius' on set. He was exceptionally great at getting the director's vision when given a direction, always executing a scene the best way possible.""When I first read the script, the character 'Hong Soo-cheol' had not been cast yet. I was curious about who would end up playing him. When they cast Kwak Dong Yeon for the role, I had this strong feeling that it would be so much fun.", Lee Joo Been commented.The actress praised Kwak Dong Yeon's comedic acting skills, "I've always had aspirations in comedic acting. He was so good at it that sometimes I couldn't help but watch him in amazement. He was amazing in certain scenes, leaving me in awe and thinking, 'Wow, I can't believe he approached the scene like that!'. I think Kwak Dong Yeon made our couple in the drama more lovable."Lee Joo Been said she did not really notice the age difference between her and Kwak Dong Yeon despite being eight years older than him; "Considering how early Kwak Dong Yeon started his career, I assumed he would be older.", she explained.(Credit= tvN Queen of Tears, 'hellobeen' Instagram, ANDMARQ)(SBS Star)