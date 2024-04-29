[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sung Hae-eun ♥ Jung Hyun-gyu Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Concert

이미지 확대하기

"EXchang 2" stars Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-gyu were seen at K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's concert.Last weekend, SEVENTEEN held their concert "SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL" at Seoul World Cup Stadium.The concert was a huge success; over the span of just two days, SEVENTEEN attracted over 70,000 concert attendees.Among them were Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-gyu, a couple whose love story unfolded on TVING's popular dating show "EXchange 2," which aired last year."EXchange 2" throws ex-couples into the mix, having them share a space and embark on various dates.Ultimately, they must decide whether to rekindle their past flame or pursue a new connection formed on the show.At the series' conclusion, Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-gyu bid farewell to their exes and embraced a fresh chapter in their relationship with each other.Taking in the concert from the VIP area, they appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves. Sung Hae-eun even brandished a CARAT Bong (SEVENTEEN's official light stick), enthusiastically swaying to the group's tunes.For a while after "EXchange 2" ended, Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-gyu were frequently spotted together in public settings.However, as of late, sightings of them together had become less frequent, prompting speculation about the state of their relationship.Their presence at the concert served as a reassuring display of their enduring love, making fans of "EXchange 2" smile.(Credit= Online Community, '__haeppy' Instagram, Pledis Entertainment, TVING EXchange 2)(SBS Star)